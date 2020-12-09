Cyberpunk 2077 Problems & Fixes

People around the world have begun downloading CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game isn’t out yet, but we’re already hearing a growing number of Cyberpunk 2077 problems.

After years of anticipation, the big day has finally arrived. The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is upon us and Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and PC owners around the world are ready to jump into Night City.

With Cyberpunk 2077 reviews now live and the download for these platforms now available, we’re starting to get feedback about the game. A lot of it has been good, but we’re also hearing about a variety of bugs and performance issues.

The developer recommends downloading the latest patch for the game because it should squash some of the initial bugs reviewers were complaining about. That said, the game’s day one patch won’t fix everything and some of you might have to take matters into your own hands.

The current list of Cyberpunk 2077 problems features some common issues including download problems, crashes, and issues with quests.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common issues impacting the game right now and walk you through potential fixes for each issue.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Download Problems

Cyberpunk 2077 requires a massive chunk of space on your device’s internal storage.

For a lot of people, the complete download could take less than an hour. That said, those of you with slow connections might have to wait for an hour or more before the download completes.

If you think your Cyberpunk 2077 download is going abnormally slow for your connection, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or PC. This could dramatically speed up the download, especially if your device is situated far away from your router.

If the download speed doesn’t improve, try restarting your router. Unplug the power cord from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try to download the game again.

If the download gets stuck before it reaches 100%, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and trying again. This can sometimes speed up the download as well.

If that doesn’t work, you can try canceling the download and starting it again.

For more advice, head on over to Microsoft (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S) or Sony (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4).

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Installation Problems

Storage issues can prevent a game from properly installing. If you’re having issues installing Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll want to check your device’s storage and make sure it has enough room to fit the game’s files.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but Cyberpunk 2077 still won’t install on your device, try shutting off your console or PC completely before trying again.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up during a cutscene or another part of the game, you’ll want to force close the game (if you can) and/or restart your console or PC. You also might want to power cycle your console.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Crashes

If your game suddenly starts crashing, you’ll want to power cycle your console.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Issues

If you’re playing the game on a Windows PC and you’re running into performance issues (bad textures, terrible frame rate, etc) make sure your computer meets the minimum and recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements the game will likely be unplayable. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll likely need to tone down your settings in order for it to run properly.

Here are the minimum and recommended Cyberpunk 2077 PC specs:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Wake the f*ck up, samurai! We have drivers to update. Our friends from @nvidia have a present to the PC players planning to dive into Night City on release day. Make sure you install their newest drivers (460.79) before jumping in! pic.twitter.com/igTTuxbAPH — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) December 9, 2020

You’ll want to make sure you’re using the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Audio Issues

If the game’s sound completely cuts out you’ll want to close the game and reload it.

If you’re playing the game on PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 12 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Issues

If you’re having an issue with a quest, the developer notes that during “some quests another quest activates which needs to be completed first in order to progress.”

Before you try anything else, make sure you don’t have another quest in your journal related to the quest that’s giving you the problem(s).

If you’re sure that’s not the case, you’ll want to clear your console’s cache. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to re-launch the game and load a save that was created before you ran into the issue.

How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Trophy Issues

If you’re playing the game on a PS4 or PS5 and a trophy fails to popup, you’ll want to try clearing your console’s cache.

If you still don’t get the trophy after re-launching the game, you’ll want to try loading an older save file and complete the requirements once again.

If you’re playing the game from a discs, make sure you applied the developer’s Day 0 Update.

