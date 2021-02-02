EA College Football Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

EA College Football is making a comeback according to EA Sports, though there’s no firm release date scheduled yet. Here’s everything we know about EA College Football based on official information, traditions, rumors, and what gamers expect to see.

EA College Football is a highly anticipated release because it’s been missing for so long. College football fans have been waiting six years for a new college football game for Xbox and PlayStation. While EA Sports is being shy about EA College Football’s exact release date, at least we know it’s in the works.

EA Sports’ surprise announcement about the new College Football game didn’t have a lot of information. Unfortunately, it will likely take months for EA to outline College Football’s release timeline and more details. There are some added complexities since college football players are not professionals like the players portrayed in Madden 21 and other popular EA Sports games.

Here’s a closer look at when you can expect the EA College Football release date, what features to expect, which consoles it will be on, and an estimated launch date.

The initial EA College Football announcement was light on details and that means you can expect a much bigger launch announcement down the road. A launch date means when EA will begin its full-on marketing push and the game is almost ready. For now, the only official thing we’re seeing from EA Sports is the below tweet.

You can expect a future announcement to include EA College Football pre-orders, pre-order bonuses, EA College Football editions, and more. Unfortunately, a full-blown launch could be a year or more from now.

EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN the company doesn’t have “a date where the return will be announced.”

If you see EA College Football pre-orders popup at a retailer or via a site like eBay, you’ll want to hold off and wait for the official EA College Football release details.

EA College Football will not be released in 2021, putting the earliest possible release date sometime in 2022. While gamers are eager to play EA College Football, the release we do know one thing for sure: It’s not coming out this year.

While many gamers were hopeful we’d get a new college football game in time for the upcoming college football 2021-2022 season, that’s out the window.

Holt tells ESPN the game is still very early in its development. The company is currently “building out the team and deciding what direction they want the game to go in.”

EA Sports typically releases sports games just before their corresponding real-world seasons begin. For example, EA Sports released Madden 21 on August 28, 2020, just over two weeks before the 2020-2021 NFL season kicked off. So the earliest we would expect to see EA College Football is sometime in August 2022. EA gave some players early access to Madden 21, but it was only a week ahead of the official release date.

We’re blown away by your passion for #EASPORTSCollegeFootball. We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years. — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 2, 2021

Is it possible it EA College Football won’t be released in 2022? Sure, but hyping the game up more than two years before its planned release makes little sense. EA Sports has more than enough resources to build and release EA College Football by August 2022. It’s far from the first time the company’s releasing a football game and while Holt said they’re still building the development team, at least some of them will likely have experience working on games like Madden 21.

According to Holt, EA Sports has partnered with collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure the company has the ability to bring FBS schools, traditions, uniforms, and playbooks to EA College Football.

EA Sports has reportedly partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to license FBS schools’ trademarks to revamp EA Sports College Football. CLC was founded by former Alabama AD, Bill Battle. As of now, current NCAA athletes won’t appear in the games. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) February 2, 2021

That means the game will have over 100 teams in the game though we don’t have a full list of those teams as of yet. That said, you can expect top programs like Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and others to appear in the game. FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) college teams are considered the best and is the same thing as what used to be officially known as NCAA D1-A.

While real college teams will be in the game, it’s unclear if EA College Football will include real players. As of right now, it won’t.

According to ESPN, EA Sports is “planning to move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players.”

That’s because current NCAA rules prohibit athletes from selling their NIL rights while they’re in college. That could change in 2021 or 2022 as there are evolving NCAA regulations, federal laws, and state laws.

EA says it’s monitoring the NIL legislation progress and that if the situation changes, the game will evolve with it. The company also says this decision-making won’t have any bearing on the game’s release. It’s a go with, or without, real players.

In many sports games, getting to play with real players is what makes them so exciting.

While games like Madden and FIFA feature prominent stars on the cover, it’s unclear who will be on the EA College Football cover.

NCAA Football 14, the last college football game released by EA Sports, featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. Robinson was selected via fan voting and he was chosen over other marquee names at the time.

If EA is allowed to use real players, we could see the company take a similar approach to the EA College Football cover. If not, we’ll likely see a generic player or a composite image of more than one player on the EA College Football cover.

EA hasn’t confirmed the EA College Football price, but here are a few things you can expect based on EA’s approach with other games like Madden and FIFA.

Assuming EA launches multiple EA College Football editions, we’ll likely see tiered pricing starting at $60. That’s how much the base versions of Madden 21 and FIFA 21 for PS4 and Xbox One cost without a deal.

If EA offers bundles with extras, you can expect those to cost more. The Madden 21 Deluxe Edition retails for $79.99 while the MVP Edition retails for $99.99.

It’s also worth noting the base version of Madden 21 for Xbox Series X and PS5 retails for $69.99 or $10 more than a standard copy for Xbox One and PS4.

If EA decides to release EA College Football for last-gen consoles, we could see it use a similar price structure. Those details, of course, won’t come until the company is ready to announce the game.

Now that the game’s official, many people are wondering about a potential EA College Football release for PlayStaton 4 and Xbox One. EA hasn’t confirmed either way, but there’s a very good chance we see a launch on those consoles.

Microsoft and Sony launched their Xbox One and PS4 consoles back in 2013. The consoles replaced the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It would be foolish for EA Sports to limit College Football to the latest consoles as it would be missing out on sales to the millions of people that don’t haven’t upgraded to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Madden 17, which arrived in 2016, was the last version to support PS3 and Xbox One. FIFA 19, which launched in 2019, was the last version of the game to support the PS3 and Xbox One.

So while nothing is confirmed, EA’s sports games have a history of supporting older consoles and that bodes well for those still holding onto a PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox Series X.

That said, if you want the best version of EA College Football, you’ll likely need to own a newer console like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

While a release for older platforms is still up in the air, EA College Football will definitely come to current-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Holt tells ESPN that conversations about bringing the game back started a year ago and that the “technology they’ve seen on Next Gen platforms like the Sony PS5 and XBox Series X” helped spur them along.

EA isn’t talking about the game’s features yet, but you can expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions to include at least some of the advancements we’ve seen in the next-gen versions of Madden 21 and FIFA 21.

It’s unclear if EA will provide a college football experience to iPhone and Android users.

Madden NFL 21 Mobile and FIFA Soccer are extremely popular apps on the App Store and Google Play Store so there’s a good chance EA brings an experience to iPhone, iPad and Android.

This is especially true if EA College Football features an Ultimate Team (MUT, FUT) experience that lives and breathes on microtransactions.

If you want to play college football on a console right now you’ll need a PS3 or Xbox 360.

NCAA Football 14, the last game in the series, isn’t backwards compatible with newer consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and never will be.

If you still own one of these consoles and you’re interested in playing, you can still find the game through retailers like Amazon.

And you’ll be happy to know there’s still a thriving community that supports the game with new roster updates to help keep the game fresh.

