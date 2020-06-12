fbpx
Every PS5 Game Trailer in 4K

Here are the PS5 Games that we know are coming to the new console with a look at every PS5 game trailer in 4K. Sony showed off a collection of PS5 games during a special event in June, and now you can watch just the trailers in one go, all in 4K.

The PS5 release date is this holiday season, but there is no specific date yet. We know that there are two PS5 models coming this year, one with a disk drive and an all-digital version. Sony did not announce a PS5 price yet or any pre-order information.

Here are 17 PS5 game trailers in 4K that you can watch. If you want the best experience you should watch this on a 4K screen like on your gaming TV, but you can still see what is coming on the device you are using right now.

Each of these game trailers is in the video above, so you can check them out in one go.

  1. Spider-Man
  2. Project Athia
  3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  4. Stray
  5. Returnal
  6. Destruction AllStars
  7. Kena Bridge of Spirits
  8. NBA 2K21
  9. Solar Ash
  10. Demon’s Soul
  11. Resident Evil Village
  12. Deathloop
  13. Little Devil Inside
  14. Horizon Forbidden West
  15. Bugsnax
  16. Astro’s Playroom
  17. Pragmata

We don’t have the release dates for many of these games, but we expect at least a few will be launch titles. Not included in the roundup are a few other games coming to the PS5 like Gran Tourismo 5. You can see the trailer below.

We also saw the trailer for Hitman 3, which is the tail end of the World of Assassination trilogy.

You can check out the PS5 hardware reveal video below that shows us what the new console looks like with a disk drive and in the digital edition.

Here’s a look at why you should wait for the PS5 and why you should buy a PS4 right now instead of waiting until the holiday season to upgrade your console.

2 Reasons to Wait for the PS5 & 5 Reasons To Buy a PS4 Pro

Wait for The New PS5 Features

The PS5 features and PS5 specs are impressive even in this early stage. We know for sure that the PlayStation 5 will support up to 8K gaming with 3D Audio and Ray Tracing. 

Load times are also reportedly almost non-existent thanks to a standard SSD and powerful CPU and GPU combo. Here are the PS5 specs that we know about so far. 

  • 8 core AMD Ryzen based on 7nm Zen 2
  • Radeon Navi Based 
  • Raytracing
  • 3D Audio
  • Supports 8K Resolution
  • New PlayStation 5 Controller
  • Backwards Compatible (PS4)
  • Supports Physical Media
  • SSD

It's also nice to see PS4 backwards compatibility and future proofing with 8K support. 

