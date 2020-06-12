Here are the PS5 Games that we know are coming to the new console with a look at every PS5 game trailer in 4K. Sony showed off a collection of PS5 games during a special event in June, and now you can watch just the trailers in one go, all in 4K.

The PS5 release date is this holiday season, but there is no specific date yet. We know that there are two PS5 models coming this year, one with a disk drive and an all-digital version. Sony did not announce a PS5 price yet or any pre-order information.

Here are 17 PS5 game trailers in 4K that you can watch. If you want the best experience you should watch this on a 4K screen like on your gaming TV, but you can still see what is coming on the device you are using right now.

Each of these game trailers is in the video above, so you can check them out in one go.

Spider-Man Project Athia Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Stray Returnal Destruction AllStars Kena Bridge of Spirits NBA 2K21 Solar Ash Demon’s Soul Resident Evil Village Deathloop Little Devil Inside Horizon Forbidden West Bugsnax Astro’s Playroom Pragmata

We don’t have the release dates for many of these games, but we expect at least a few will be launch titles. Not included in the roundup are a few other games coming to the PS5 like Gran Tourismo 5. You can see the trailer below.

We also saw the trailer for Hitman 3, which is the tail end of the World of Assassination trilogy.

You can check out the PS5 hardware reveal video below that shows us what the new console looks like with a disk drive and in the digital edition.

Here’s a look at why you should wait for the PS5 and why you should buy a PS4 right now instead of waiting until the holiday season to upgrade your console.

