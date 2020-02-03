February Google Pixel Android 10 Update: What to Know

Google just released an important Android 10 update for several Pixel phones. As expected, the February Android 10 update and security patch is now available. Here’s what you need to know, what changed, and how to get it right now.

This software delivers some important changes and fixes for the latest Pixel 2, 2XL, Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a and Pixel 4. Not to mention delivers a few new features and fixes a slew of small bugs.

Expect this latest February Android 10 update to improve security & performance, patch issues and fix any lingering problems. You’ll want to accept and download this new release right away.

Starting this week your Pixel phone will get a new update with the latest, greatest, fastest and most secure version of Android 10 available in 2020. This update is only for the Pixel 2 and newer devices, as Google’s original Pixel and Pixel XL are too old, and will no longer get monthly software upgrades.

Supported Devices

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

February Android 10 Update: What’s New

Google releases the latest security updates on the first Monday of every month, which is Monday, February 3rd, 2020, this month. Expect an update immediately, or within the next 24-48 hours. My Pixel 4 got it right away, while my older Pixel 2 XL is still waiting.

Below we’ve added the changelog and bug fixes from Google, but you can also read more at the Android security bulletin, and the Pixel security bulletin page. This month we’re not seeing a huge list of changes like January, but those were fixing initial Android 10 problems while the February update is just improving the overall experience.

That said, this update will make your phone better, faster and more secure.

We’re seeing several “critical or high” patches by Google in February, which will make Android 10 more secure. Then, there is a decent list of functional patches or bug fixes for Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 phones.

What you see below is the list of “functional fixes” that Google posted on its forum. In February, Google fixed some lingering problems like bootloops or freezing on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. As you can see below, most of the actual bug fixes are specifically for the newest Pixel 4, and not older devices.

Download the February Pixel 4 Android 10 Update

These updates usually arrive within the first few days of being announced. However, sometimes we see them take 2-3 weeks to arrive. So, If you’d like to get this newest version of Android for your Pixel device now, instead of waiting, you can download or flash the update with these files found below.

If you do manually download the files, here’s how to update your Pixel device.

When Will I Get the Update?

Typically, you’ll get this update the same day Google releases it or within 24-48 hours. Occasionally we see delays or them take upwards of 5-7 days, and the December update didn’t hit some devices until January, but that’s rare. My Pixel 4 got it already, but not my Pixel 2 XL.

Either way, expect an over-the-air update notification today or tomorrow. So while this should arrive immediately, don’t be surprised if you have to wait for more than a few days or until the weekend.

Keep in mind that Google’s check for updates button should work in the settings menu on your phone. Simply go to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Updates to get it right now. This button pulls the update from Google’s servers to your phone.

The entire process should take less than 10 minutes. From downloading to installing and rebooting on Android 10.

Pixel February Android 10 Update Problems

We’re seeing a lot of people on social media who’ve already received the February update, and so far it’s going smooth. That said, we typically see complaints about installation problems, freezing, and bad battery life after the update. It’s best to wait for the over the air update, rather than manually install the files, as that’s usually the easiest and problem-free way to do it.

Keep in mind you need more than 30% battery for the update, and WiFi is recommended. We suggest doing the update tonight at home, not at work, when you have time to deal with any potential problems. If you do run into issues, here are some common fixes.

What’s Next for Your Pixel 2, 3 or Pixel 4?

With all the changes and fixes from the November, December, and January updates, Pixel devices are running great and with very few problems. However, Android 10 introduced a few new issues even after a long 6-month beta period. Google is still working out a few kinks, and we’re glad to see this February update address camera, freezing, and bootloop issues.

Now that we’re on official Android 10 software, the next step is to simply improve the experience, fix bugs, and tweak the software for the best performance each and every month. Don’t expect Google to release Android 10.1 anytime soon, or at all. For now, just expect an update this week, and another on the first Monday of the month each month moving forward.

If you have an original Google Pixel or Google Pixel XL, you didn’t get an update because December was the last major update for those older phones. You will not get an update in February. All newer devices will continue to see monthly releases.

Also, don’t forget that these new software upgrades are only for Google’s own smartphones, and not something like the Galaxy S10. Other phones from OnePlus, Samsung, LG, or others are waiting for updates from the makers. Basically, this update doesn’t apply to you yet unless you have a newer Google Pixel device.

So what’s actually next for your Pixel phone? Well, aside from monthly updates, that’s the Android 11 beta in early March of 2020. Each year Google kicks off a beta and developer test several months early, and we’ll start learning more about the upcoming Android 11 (R release) and beta soon. For now, get the latest Android 10 software for your Pixel. Then, leave us a comment below if it fixes your problems, or causes a new one.