FIFA 22 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

EA hasn’t confirmed the FIFA 22 release date yet, but that will change in a few months when the company outlines its plans for this year’s installment in the long-running series.

The company continues to work on FIFA 21, but it’s almost certainly working on a new FIFA game behind the scenes. FIFA 22 isn’t official, but you can expect it to arrive for consoles and PC later this year.

We don’t have any official news yet and it will probably be a few months before EA’s ready to spill the beans about the new version of FIFA.

While it’s early, a lot of gamers are starting to think about the future and we’ve seen questions about the FIFA 22 release date, launch date, cover athlete, and more.

In this guide, we’ll outline what we currently know based on leaked information, traditions, and our own expectations for the game.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from FIFA 22 features, cover, release date, editions, and more.

Last year EA confirmed FIFA 21 during its EA Play event in June. The company hasn’t confirmed an event for 2021, but there’s a good chance it hosts another showcase.

At this point, you can expect the FIFA 21 announcement sometime in June weeks ahead of its official release for consoles and Windows PC.

Last year EA staggered the FIFA 21 release due to the arrival of Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

The game hit Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 9th. The release for PS5 and Xbox Series X came a few weeks on December 3rd.

The company could opt for another staggered released in 2021, but chances are the FIFA 22 release date is the same for all platforms.

EA typically releases new FIFA games in late September so as of right now we expect the FIFA 22 release date to land in September or October, a few weeks after Madden 22.

FIFA 22 Cover

In July of last year, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé was confirmed as the FIFA 21 cover athlete for all of the game’s editions.

EA used three different players for FIFA 20 (Eden Hazard, Virgil van Dijk, Zinedine Zidane) while Cristiano Ronaldo was the cover athlete for FIFA 18 and FIFA 19.

We haven’t seen any FIFA 22 cover rumors or leaks just yet so it’s unclear if EA will use one star or multiple stars for this year’s installment.

We should find out for sure this summer.

FIFA 22 Editions

You can expect three versions of FIFA 22.

There will be a no-frills standard edition and we’ll likely see two bundles that come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

If history repeats itself, we’ll see a base version of the game, an upgraded Champions Edition, and a premium edition dubbed Ultimate Edition for most platforms.

For more on the FIFA 21 Editions, check out our guide.

FIFA 22 Pre-Orders

While we occasionally see early pre-orders for FIFA games, most retailers typically wait for EA’s announcements. So at this point, you can expect the game to officially go on sale at your favorite retailer in June.

EA will almost certainly launch the game with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who buy the game ahead of its release date. Those who pre-ordered a copy of FIFA 21 were able to play the full game three days early.

For reference, these were the FIFA 21 pre-order bonuses:

FIFA 21 Editions Standard Edition Champions Edition Ultimate Edition Price $59.99 $79.99 $99.99 Digital or Physical Both Both Both 3 Days Early Access to Full Game No Yes Yes FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Packs 3 12 24 1 Cover Star Loan Item (5 FUT Matches) Yes Yes Yes Special Edition FUT Kits Yes Yes Yes Career Mode Homegrown Talent No Yes Yes 1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item No Yes Yes Buy

EA’s FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly, but you can expect the extras to revolve around the popular FUT game mode.

FIFA 22 Consoles

Last November the PS5 and Xbox Series X replaced the PS4 and Xbox One as the industry’s flagship consoles. And while EA will likely focus its efforts on current-generation platforms, don’t expect it to drop support for last-generation platforms.

EA typically supports older consoles for several years so it will be a few years before the FIFA series skips the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

As of right now, you can expect FIFA 22 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

Nintendo Switch

Google Stadia

It’s worth noting that the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 21 is a “Legacy Edition” which means it doesn’t have any new game modes or gameplay innovations.

FIFA 22 won’t come to PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade if you want to play the new FIFA.

FIFA 22 Price

EA will likely use tiered pricing for FIFA 22.

The base version of FIFA 21 price is $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X is $69.99.

The FIFA 21 bundles cost more than the base game. The Champions Edition started at $79.99 while the Ultimate Edition initially retailed for $99.99.

FIFA fans are hoping for a price drop, but there’s always a chance EA sticks with these price points for FIFA 22. We’ll know for sure when the company officially launches the game later this year.

FIFA 22 Features

EA hasn’t confirmed any FIFA 22 features so it’s unclear what the new game will have to offer.

That said, you can expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like FUT, and new player ratings for FIFA’s rosters.

One feature you shouldn’t expect? A FIFA 2022 World Cup update. Given that FIFA 22 will come out later this year and FIFA’s next World Cup starts in the November 2022, we’ll likely see EA cook something up for FIFA 23.

FIFA 22 Mobile

You can expect a FIFA 22 Companion app for iPhone, iPad and Android which will provide you with access to your FUT squad. Look for EA to tack on some upgrades to the app in the next major release.

We could also see EA update its popular FIFA Soccer app for iOS and Android. Unlike the full blown version of FIFA for consoles and Windows, FIFA for mobile is a free application.

FIFA 22 Play Early

You should be able to FIFA 22 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.

If you want to get access to FIFA 22 ASAP, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress will carry over to the final game.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases.

