We’ll show you how to fix Call of Duty: Warzone problems so that you can get back to playing.

So far there are some issues with slow downloads and issues in the lobbies, but the good news is that many users are still able to play.

If you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, your download is only about 20GB, which is pretty quick. If you’re just now getting into the free Call of Duty: Warzone game, expect a download of 88 to 101GB.

Here are the problems that we’ve seen reported and what you can do to try and fix them on your own, without waiting for a Call of Duty: Warzone update to arrive.

How to Fix Slow Call of Duty: Warzone Downloads

You’re in for a hefty download with Call of Duty: Warzone, so you may find that it is pretty slow. If your download is taking too long, you have a few options.

The best thing to do is plug into a network cable if you have one handy. This can speed things up significantly compared to using WiFi.

Another thing you can try is pausing the download and then restarting it after a few seconds. This can easily solve many speed issues.

On the PS4 go to the Downloads section. Pause the download and wait 5-10 seconds. Now resume the download.

Xbox One players can go to My Games & Apps, highlight the Queue and then press the controller button with three lines and choose pause installation. Wait 5-10 seconds and then resume the installation.

On PC, you may need to pause the download in Battle.net, restart the app or restart your computer to speed up downloads.

One thing that you may need to do, is to restart your modem and router. This resets the Internet connection, and it can help improve your speeds.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Warzone Install Problems

If you cannot install Call of Duty: Warzone, you may need to restart your system, free up space or fix a frozen installation.

The most common issue is not enough space for the download or update. You can delete an older game or buy an external drive. We recommend a 4TB drive on Amazon for under $100 or an external hard drive for gaming from Best Buy today.

For users with a stuck Call of Duty: Warzone install on the Xbox One, this guide will help solve the problem for you.

How to Change Call of Duty: Warzone Looting

A few people have asked about tap to pickup loot in #Warzone. It's in the options, but a bit hard to find. It's called "Use/Reload Behavior" located under the controller options tab. I recommend the "contextual tap" setting. — Amos Hodge (@wendellwobble) March 10, 2020

If you aren’t a fan of the looting behavior in Call of Duty: Warzone, you can change this in the settings.

Go to the Options and choose the “Use/Reload Behavior” options to change to a different mode. A user favorite so far is “Contextual tap”, but you can test out several options.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Warzone Lobby Problems

The biggest issues that we are seeing reported from users are lobby problems involving lobbies taking upwards of 10 minutes to fill and lobbies that get up to 140 users and then drop down to 80 users.

Unfortunately, there is no quick fix for this, but we’ve had success fixing lobby issues in previous games by completely restarting our console or trying without a party.

Activision is investigating a problem where lobbies won’t start with less than 150 players in them. We could see a hotfix update arrive soon with a full fix.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Warzone Connection Problems

If you can’t connect to Call of Duty: Warzone, you can check to see if Activision lists any online service problems. These types of issues can happen during busy times, or when there are errors with Xbox Live, PSN or Battle.net.

Look at the section for your console or PC to see if it is green, or if there are known issues. If there is an issue shown here, you can only wait for a fix.

In cases where the servers are online and you cannot play, check with your online services like Xbox Live or PSN using the links below.

If you still have issues, you should try to restart your router and possibly your modem. You may also want to try a wired connection to solve some issues. If you cannot plug in, you may need to upgrade to a better wireless router like the Netgear Orbi or look at a whole home wifi system.

You can also change settings on your console and router based on which gaming system you are using. Here are more detailed guides;

You may also have issues if you don’t haven open NAT. You can use these guides to fix NAT issues on Xbox One. And you can use this guide to fix PS4 NAT problems.

Other steps you can take include making sue UPnP is turned on in your Router settings. You can also check into Port Forwarding using this guide more from Activision

If that fails, you may need to turn off port forwarding and then assign your PS4 or Xbox One’s static IP to your router’s DMZ. Activision says that once you test it, you should remove it from the DMZ. If you are on a college campus, you may need to contact your local network administrator as they may be locking down some of the ports needed to play online.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Warzone

Is Call of Duty: Warzone lag ruining your gaming time? Ther are some steps you can take to fix lag on your own. This will help you win gunfights and make the game more enjoyable. Activision defines lag as;

Rubber banding – Your character is running toward a destination and then jumps back to where it was a few seconds prior.

Stuttering – An effect that makes your character appear to freeze and skip ahead while moving.

Hit marker delays – When it appears you have landed several shots on an enemy, yet the enemy is able to kill you with fewer shots fired back.

The best way to fix lag is to plug in instead of using a wireless connection. We recommend that you buy a long ethernet cable on Amazon fairly cheap or even install a connection in your wall if you own your home.

Another option to try is to check your router settings. Log into your router and look for any Quality of Service settings. Once in this area, look for PSN, Xbox Live or a Battle.net option. Many routers include these services with an easy to turn on setting that prioritizes them over other things on your network.

