31 Free Trials You Can Sign Up for During Isolation
Here are all the free trials you can sign up for during isolation or lockdown. From free streaming services to gaming options and even delivery services, we have you covered with ways to entertain, get your things delivered and more.
It’s going to be a long few weeks of isolation or lockdown for many of us. Whether you are self-isolating to flatten the curve or you are under a lockdown except for essentials, we are all about to spend a lot of time at home.
This is to stress some services and streaming options, so having a backup on hand is a good idea. It is also a good idea to download some movies to your devices, set your Xbox Up to play games offline and have a few options in case your Internet is slow.
Even if you already had a free trial of some of the services, you may be able to get another free trial through Amazon or with another email and credit card. Here are the free trials you need to sign up for right now.
Free Streaming Trials
- Netflix – Free 30 Day Trial
- Hulu – Free 30 Day Trial
- Hulu + Live TV – Free 7 Day Trial
- Amazon Prime Video – Free 30 Day Prime Trial
- CBS All Access – 1 Week Free Trial
- YouTube TV – Free 1 Week Trial
- FuboTV – 1 Week Free Trial
- Apple TV+ – 1 Week Free Trial or Free Year with New Apple Device
- AT&T TV Now – 1 Week Free Trial
- Disney+ – 1 Week Free Trial
- HBO Now – 1 Week Free Trial
- Starz – Free Trial or $5 for 3 Months
- Cinemax – Free Trial
- Showtime – Free Trial
- Sling TV – Free Trial
- Philo – Free 7 Day Trial
Free Music Trials
- Tidal – Free 30 Day Trial
- Spotify – Free 30 Day Trial
- Apple Music – Free 3 Month Trial
- YouTube Music Premium – Free 30 Day Trial
- Amazon Music Unlimited – 90 Day Free Trial
- Pandora Premium – 14 Day Free Trial
Free Gaming Trials
- Xbox Game Pass – Free 14 Day Trial
- PlayStation Now – Free 7 Day Trial
- GeForce Now – 90 Day Free Trial
- Nintendo Online – 30 Day Free Trial
Free Food & Grocery Delivery
- Instacart Express – 14 Day Trial
- Whole Foods – Free Delivery with Prime
- Postmates Unlimited – Free Trial
- Amazon Prime – Free Amazon Prime Trial
- Doordash – 30 Day Unlimited Trial
You can spread these trials out over the course of your time inside and keep entertained, supplied and connected.
Remember for any food delivery service, now is a great time to be a big tipper if you can afford it. Many services are allowing no contact drop off options, which are a good idea.
