Galaxy Note 10 vs Pixel 4 XL: Which One to Buy?

Both the Google Pixel 4 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 are readily available, and they come in multiple screen sizes. This means buyers have a lot of options in 2020 and more are coming soon. In this post, we’ve compared the Galaxy Note 10 to Google’s Pixel 4 XL so buyers know what to expect and which model is right for them.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ is an impressive phone with a huge screen, and people are trying to decide if they want a phone that big and all those cameras, or the clean and fast Google Pixel 4 Android experience. We know, it’s a tough choice. So, keep reading for all the info.

Google’s Pixel 4 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 are two of the best options right now, well, until the Galaxy S20 arrives. If you’re a Samsung fan the choice is clear, but if you don’t need the stylus and just want a good Android phone and a great camera, the choice is a little more difficult.

Furthermore, this year Samsung released a second smaller version of the Note 10 for those that don’t want a giant screen. So people who always skipped over the Note series now have a phone that could interest them. Even if you’re eying the smaller Pixel 4, the regular Note 10 might be an option for you.

Keep in mind that these two phones are very different in several ways. From the screen sizes, stock Android vs Samsung’s One UI, how many cameras are on the back (and what they do) and much more. The choice will likely come down to screen size, personal preference, and how much money you’re willing to spend.

So, here’s all the side by side info to help you choose which phone is best for you.