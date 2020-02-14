Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which One to Buy?

The Galaxy Note 10+ is one of Samsung’s best phones available but it gets slightly outdone by the bigger and better new Galaxy S20 Ultra. If you’re trying to decide which one to buy or just want more info here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 (previously known as the Galaxy S11) is one of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in a while. All three new Galaxy S20 models have larger screens and several improvements to the cameras, with the most noteworthy changes going to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ comparison will go over everything you need to know, what’s different, and what buyers can expect from both.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra release date is March 6th

Samsung released three different models this year

The Ultra is even bigger than the Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Specifications

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Size 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128/512GB & 12GB RAM (16GB option) 256GB & 12GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 Cameras 108MP main, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Camera Features 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo 2x optical zoom, 4k video, 960 fps slo-mo, more Front Camera 40 Megapixel 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Battery Size 5,000 mAh 4,300 mAh Charging 45w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 45w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68, no headphone jack USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, No headphone jack Price Launched at $1,399 Launched at $1,099

This is the first year Samsung’s Galaxy S device is bigger and better than the best Note model from the previous year, which is a big change for the company. And while these two phones are similar in size and most of the specs there are still some very notable changes and upgrades you’ll want to pay attention to.

As you can see from our spec sheet above, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 10+ from 2019 are actually pretty similar in several ways. Samsung added a slightly bigger screen, newer internals, improved the cameras and threw in a massive battery.

This year Samsung is offering a small 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a bigger 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ that’s pretty similar to the Note 10+, and then a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. We’re comparing the best of the best.

With the Galaxy S20 Ultra being this good, and better than the Note 1o Plus, I can only imagine how impressive the Galaxy Note 11 will likely be later this year, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Overall these are two powerful and capable phones, so you’ll have to decide if you want to pay extra for the S20 Ultra, if the S-Pen stylus is important to you, or if you want newer cameras and 5G. If you’re coming from something older like an S8+ or the Galaxy Note 9 you’ll be happy with either phone, but one is newer and far more future-proof, which is another thing to consider.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Display & Design

Both of these phones have huge screens but there’s actually a very big difference between the two displays. The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses Samsung’s new 120Hz refresh rate screen tech. This means the phone refreshes everything on the screen 120 times a second, twice as often as the 60Hz screen on the Galaxy Note 10 and older phones. Making everything from apps, games and the entire operating system seem faster, smooth, and more enjoyable. Furthermore, the S20 has a 240 Hz touch response, which will help with daily use and for things like gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch, 120Hz , 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.9-inch, , 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: 6.8-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

The resolution is a little higher also, as the Galaxy S20 Ultra is taller and a hair bigger, but that isn’t something most owners will notice.

If you thought the Note 10+ was big, this Galaxy S20 Ultra is huge. Both are physically about the same size, but as we said a moment ago, the Ultra is a little taller. It’s also heavier and fatter thanks to a stainless steel design and the bigger 5,000 mAh battery. That camera cutout on the back is massive too, but there’s a good reason for it.

And finally, another design change is that the Galaxy S20 lineup has flatter screens than previous Samsung phones. The glass and display are still somewhat curved, but not nearly as much as the curved edges on the Note 10+. If you hated the curve and have been holding out, get the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G instead.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Cameras

Perhaps the biggest upgrade overall is the camera setup on Samsung’s new phones. They went all out on cameras, then took that a step further with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Honestly, the cameras are probably why you’ll want the S20 over the Note 10.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP main, 48MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF

main, 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF Galaxy Note 10+: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens

The regular Galaxy S20 models have a similar 12MP upgraded main camera, but those who pay extra for the Ultra get Samsung’s all new 108-megapixel camera. Yes, we said 108 megapixels. That’s a crazy spec for a smartphone camera, and we’re excited about it.

Additionally, Samsung upgraded the telephoto lens to a 48MP (square) periscope sensor that has a mirror, which shoots the image sideways inside the phone. This is what allows for the 10-100x telephoto “space zoom” feature. That’s a lot higher than the 3-10x on the regular Galaxy S20, and blows the 2x zoom away on the Note.

Both of these phones have great cameras and take amazing photos, and the Galaxy Note 10+ will certainly make any owner happy, but the newer model will obviously be better. Plus it looks like the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have 8K video recording, improved 4k video, and a few other nifty new features other phones won’t get.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Battery Life & Charging

With the Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung finally upgraded its charging speeds, even though it’s a few years later than almost every other brand on the market. Instead of slow “quick charge 2.0” speeds, it offers 45w fast charging. This allows the phone to go from 0-100% in like 70 minutes or so. They only give you a 25w charger in the box, but you can buy a faster 45w brick. The Ultra comes with 45w charging in the box.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 5,000 mAh (45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

5,000 mAh (45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging) Galaxy Note 10+: 4,300 mAh (25-45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

With a massive 5,000 mAh battery, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about your phone dying, although we’ll have to see how much the 120Hz screen and 5G hurt battery life.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Galaxy Note 10+: Connectivity (5G)

Another thing you might want to consider is 5G. If you want the biggest, baddest, best Samsung phone but don’t want 5G you’ll have to get the Galaxy Note 10+. That’s because it looks like the Galaxy S20 Ultra will ONLY come with 5G, instead of it being an optional version like it is on the Note 10+.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G supports both main 5G network technologies, which means it’s as future-proof as it gets. It’ll work with T-Mobile’s Sub6 “slightly better” speeds and it’ll work with millimeter-wave.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Release Date & Price

And finally, if you’re asking yourself “when can I buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra?” or “How much is the Galaxy S20 Ultra going to cost?” we have you covered. Are you ready for this? You better sit down.

You can go and buy a Galaxy Note 10+ right now from any carrier or retail store. It’s readily available, a solid phone, and familiar overall experience. Or, you can get a Galaxy S20 Ultra and get that bigger screen, crazy cameras and 5G speeds.

If you thought the Galaxy Note 10+ was expensive at $1,099 you’ll have to fork out even more for a bigger screen and all the crazy impressive cameras on the Ultra. The phones come out on March 6th and they’re pricey.

Galaxy S20: $999

$999 Galaxy S20+: $1,199

$1,199 Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,399

As a comparison, the Galaxy Note 10+ is $1,099 making the Galaxy S20+ a pretty compelling option for the price. Keep in mind that the Note 10+ is also a little older and sometimes on sale for under $900. You can always trade-in your old phone and put that cash towards the Ultra though, and you’ll need it with that price tag.

Either way, these are both very expensive smartphones you’ll likely be paying off over a 2-year period. So if you don’t need all the bells and whistles, just go ahead and trade-in your old phone and get a discount on the Note 10+ and still be very happy.

Are you going to buy the big and expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra? Let us know in the comment section below.