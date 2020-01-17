Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: What You Need to Know

This guide compares Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 to the older Galaxy S10 for potential buyers trying to decide which phone to buy. The Galaxy S10 is still an excellent phone with plenty to offer, but you might want to think about waiting for what’s coming next. Especially now that we know the Galaxy S20 (renamed from Galaxy S11) will come in three different sizes.

Samsung made all the screens bigger, added more cameras, and extended battery life with the Galaxy S20 series. We’ll go over everything we know so far, what’s different, and what buyers can expect.

The Galaxy S20 release date is set for February 11th

Samsung will debut three different Galaxy S20 models

All three are bigger than the prior Galaxy S10 lineup

Before we begin we want to remind you that the Galaxy S11/S20 isn’t official yet, so all of the information below comes from leaks, rumors, or trusted sources. So while we’re confident with what’s detailed below, some of the details are subject to change. We’ll update this post accordingly as we learn more and after the February 11th launch event.

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S10 Screen Size 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128GB & 8-12GB RAM 128GB & 8GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Camera Features 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, 4k, 960 fps slo-mo Front Camera 10 Megapixel 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Updated to Android 10 (Oxygen OS 10) Battery Size 4,000 mAh 3,400 mAh Charging & Wireless Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 15w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Expansion Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, 3.5mm headphone jack Price TBA (Expected $749+) Launched at $899

Samsung will release three different Galaxy S20 models in 2020. The smallest and most affordable will be the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20. Then, expect a big 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All three models will come with 5G, although we’re hearing 5G may be optional for the smaller two.

After looking at the detailed spec sheet above, the Galaxy S10 and S20 are closer than you probably expected. Samsung added a bigger screen with a high refresh rate, newer internals, improved the cameras then packed in a big battery cell to make up for the larger display and 5G. If you already have the Galaxy S10 it isn’t a very big upgrade, but for those with older phones, you’ll seriously want to consider the new Galaxy S20.

The most important changes are to the screen, cameras, then battery life and charging speeds. So, here’s more info for each of those categories.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Display & Design

At first glance these two screens might seem similar, only the Galaxy S20 is a little bigger, but there are actually a few big differences.

The first one being Samsung’s new 120Hz display technology. Following a trend of higher refresh rates like we saw from OnePlus and Google in 2019, the Galaxy S20 will have a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz in the Galaxy S10. This allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, twice as often as previous models, making everything look and feel smooth, fast, and fluid.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Samsung Galaxy S10: 6.1-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Another thing you’ll notice right away is the camera cutout at the top middle of the phone. This is a small circle physically cut out of the screen for the front camera, instead of adding a notch like Apple or Google.

Some love it, some hate it, but this year it’s smaller, less noticeable, and in the center instead of off to the side where the clock usually is. Notifications will work around the center cutout, so don’t worry about that.

Additionally, the Galaxy S20 will still have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the screen, only this will be an upgraded model that works anywhere on the bottom half of the display. The Galaxy S10 had the first ultrasonic sensor, which wasn’t very accurate and only works in one spot.

Then, the last aspect of the design is something most people will be happy to hear. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S20 screen won’t be quite as curved as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup, and almost flat. This change will likely make the phone more durable, prevent accidental screen touches, and help with accessories like screen protectors and cases.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Cameras

The improvement buyers will use the most is in the camera department, as Samsung has worked very hard to make the Galaxy S20 camera best-in-class. Even though the “megapixel” numbers don’t look much different, the Galaxy S20 sensors bigger and much improved. Plus, if you skip the S10 and choose the Galaxy S20 you’re getting a quad-camera setup.

Galaxy S20: 12MP main, 64MP 3-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

3-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better Galaxy S10: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens (Main sensor is 1.4um)

Samsung is using an upgraded yet similar main camera as previous models, which takes great photos already. Then, they’ve updated the telephoto camera to something new which promises to yield excellent photography.

The telephoto lens is a 3x optical and 10x digital zoom, instead of only 2x on the Galaxy S10. Basically, you can zoom in further with better results and clearer photos. We’ve even heard rumors of a new 100x “super-zoom” or space zoom using a combination of the new hardware and software. What you see above are the three main cameras, a ToF camera sensor, the flash and microphones.

Y'all better be excited for how good the S20+ camera is! — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 15, 2020

If you’re coming from something like a Galaxy S8 or S9, it’s worth waiting and paying a little more for the Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Connectivity (5G)

One thing we don’t know yet is whether or not all versions of the Galaxy S20 will come with 5G. It’s a huge talking point for carriers and the future that will replace 4G LTE, but the technology is still very new.

A few leaks suggest Samsung will actually release five different Galaxy S20 models as you can see below.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

This suggests that the regular Galaxy S20 and S20+ both come with 5G optional, while the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G only comes as a 5G phone. However, a different report claims US carriers like Verizon and AT&T will only offer customers the 5G Galaxy S20.

While this could hurt battery life, it also means the Galaxy S20 will be capable of faster internet speeds better for streaming or gaming and be future-proof more so than older devices.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Battery Life & Charging

Another big difference on the spec sheet you might have noticed was in the battery and charging category. Thanks to a bigger screen with a higher refresh rate and 5G Samsung needed to throw a bigger battery in these phones. Not to mention most of the competition started adding bigger batteries or faster charging, so Samsung needs to keep up.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 4000 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

Galaxy S10: 3,400 mAh (15w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

We won’t know more about battery life until the Galaxy S20 arrives and we see how of a difference the screen and 5G make. That said, the new Galaxy S20 recharges nearly twice as fast as the Galaxy S10 and has a substantially bigger battery.

Galaxy S20 Release Date & Price

And finally, perhaps the most important question for you us “when can I buy the Galaxy S20?” and how much will it cost? The Galaxy S10 is still a great option, on sale all the time, and you can buy it right here. However, we strongly think you should wait for the Galaxy S20, or once it arrives, choose it over last year’s model.

The Galaxy S20 launch event will take place on February 11th, with a release date later in the month or the first few days of March. That means we’ll have all the details and open pre-orders in just a few weeks.

With a big screen and all those cameras don’t expect it to be cheap. That said, the smallest regular Galaxy S20 should be more affordable than you thought.

While we can’t be certain, here’s what we’re expecting in terms of pricing for all three Galaxy S20 models.

Galaxy S20: $799 (or $749)

Galaxy S20+: $899

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $999 or $1,099

As a comparison, the Galaxy S10 was $899 when it came out in 2019. If Samsung can deliver everything we mentioned above and keep the price around $749, the regular S20 will be very popular.

Final Thoughts

In closing, keep in mind that some of this information is still subject to change between now and the release date, and some of our thoughts may change once we get the Galaxy S20 in our hands. We’ll have more information after February 11th when Samsung announces the Galaxy S20, so stay tuned for any and all news.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 looks like a great phone that buyers will enjoy. We think it’s worth waiting for and buying over the Galaxy S10 series, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest we will see big Galaxy S10 deals and discounts once the S20 arrives. So that’s another thing for potential buyers to consider.

If you still use an old phone like the Galaxy Note 8 or even a Galaxy S9, think about getting the new Galaxy S20 in the near future.