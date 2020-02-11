Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: What to Know

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 release date only a few weeks away now that the phones are officially announced, buyers are liking looking for more info about all three models. How big are the screens? Do all Galaxy S20 phones have 5G? Or, how much does the Galaxy S20 cost are all important questions, and we have all the details for you below.

In this post we’ll go over everything we know about the Galaxy S20, the bigger Galaxy S20+ and Samsung’s massive new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

These are huge upgrades and replacements for the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ from last year. They’ll arrive on March 6th and cost a pretty penny.

If you’re looking to buy a new phone and are on the fence about which one to buy, we’re here to help. This is our Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comparison.

What’s the Same?

Same overall look, feel & design

120Hz High Refresh Rate Screens

Infinity-O AMOLED Display with a middle camera cutout

Snapdragon/Exynos Processor and RAM configuration

All come with 5G speeds

Similar to a few years ago, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are all a little different in a few areas. Whether that’s the screen resolution or the type of cameras on the back. With the Galaxy S10 and S10+ last year the experience was the same, only one had a bigger screen and battery. Basically, with the Galaxy S20 lineup, you’ll have a few very tough choices to make.

As expected, the design is almost the exact same as they’ve never changed that between sizes. All three phones have an identical overall look and feel, and this time the bigger model doesn’t have a huge cutout on the screen. They all have one single front-facing camera cutout in the middle of the display.

You’ll get the same beautiful metal and glass design with curved edges. The same overall build quality no matter which model you choose. Then, they’ll all have 120Hz high refresh rate displays, which is better than the 90Hz screens we’ve seen from OnePlus and Google.

Then, they’ll all have the same 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsung Exynos chip, 128GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM. However, the bigger Galaxy S20 Ultra does have an optional upgrade to 256/512GB storage and a crazy 16GB of RAM.

That’s about it though, as everything else between these three phones differs wildly based on which model you choose.

What’s Different?

Obviously each model gets a little bigger and more expensive, but you’ll want to pay close attention to the screen size, how Samsung changed the cameras on the Ultra and a few other things. Here’s a quick breakdown by the numbers.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, 120Hz 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.2-inch, 120Hz 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

As you can see, these models are all bigger than the Galaxy S10 series last year, but with smaller bezels, so the difference shouldn’t be that big or noticeable in your hands or pocket. As a comparison, in 2019 the Galaxy S10 came in at 5.8-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.4-inches. And yes, that Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is even bigger than the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10+ from last year. These are big phones.

Cameras

Galaxy S20: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto 3x, 12MP ultra-wide lens

12MP main, 64MP telephoto 3x, 12MP ultra-wide lens Galaxy S20+: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto 3x, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Depth of Field)

12MP main, 64MP telephoto 3x, 12MP ultra-wide lens, (Depth of Field) Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP main, 48MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF

The two biggest differences between all these phones are the screen size and the cameras on the back. That last one, the cameras, will likely be Samsung’s main selling point for the larger model.

If you don’t want a massive 6.9-inch phone, don’t worry, as the middle-of-the-pack Galaxy S20+ is still a highly capable phone. One of Samsung’s biggest differentiating factors with the cameras when compared to the competition is the higher 64MP telephoto lens. They’re hoping the higher resolution will result in far better photos when you zoom in on stuff.

Additionally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a different 108MP main camera and a unique 48MP telephoto camera. the Ultra telephoto has a 10x zoom periscope lens, instead of 3x like the smaller phones. Then, software can do 100x zoom which is crazy.

Battery Life & Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Samsung Galaxy S20+: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 5000 mAh

Another exciting aspect of these phones will be battery life and fast-charging speeds. Samsung already offered excellent battery life with a 4,100 mAh battery inside the Galaxy S10+ last year, but the Galaxy S20 series is all getting a huge bump to battery capacity. Likely to handle the bigger screens and 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 25w fast charging & fast wireless charging

25w fast charging & fast wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S20+: 25w fast charging & fast wireless charging

25w fast charging & fast wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 25w fast charging & fast wireless charging (optional 45w fast charger)

Like we saw with the Galaxy Note 10+ last year, the biggest and best Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 45w wired fast-charging option but you have to pay extra for that faster charger.

Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S20: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm Samsung Galaxy S20+: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm

As we said earlier, the phones look and feel the same, and are all built from the same premium metal and gorilla glass 6 materials. Again, as a comparison, the Galaxy S10+ dimensions are 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm which is a little smaller than the S20+ this year.

5G Connectivity

An important Galaxy S20 specification for a lot of potential buyers will be 5G. Mainly because while the technology is new and exciting, it’s still in its infancy and can have a big negative impact on battery life. Early rumors suggested 5G would be optional, but that was false, at least for the United States.

All Galaxy S20 models have 5G speeds.

We are hearing the smallest Galaxy S20 has a different “slower” 5G chip inside that’s better for right now, but won’t be as capable as the S20+ and Ultra in late 2020 and throughout 2021, so that’s something to consider. As a result, Verizon will not sell the smallest Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20 Pricing

Finally, we have to talk about pricing, as these are three super-expensive smartphones. In fact, the smaller S20 is more expensive than we expected, although it does have more to offer than the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e from 2019, so the higher price is justified.

Here’s how much you’ll need to save to get this phone, or how much you’ll have to spend each month on a carrier payment plan to have a big Galaxy S20 and all those cameras in your pocket.

Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch): $999

$999 Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch): $1,200

$1,200 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9-inch): $1,399

As a comparison, the Galaxy Note 10+ is well over $1,000 making the Galaxy S20+ a pretty compelling option for the price. Either way, these are expensive smartphones. One thing to consider is Samsung lowered the price for the S10 lineup, plus they’re offering some pretty impressive trade-in deals to help justify these prices. So if you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you could wait and get a discounted Note 10+.

Final Thoughts

In closing, we want to remind you that the phones go up for pre-order on February 21st, and will be everywhere come March 6th.

These are shaping up to be three awesome phones that will seriously give everything else coming in 2020 a run for their money. And while you’ll probably want to wait for and buy the insane Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it’s super expensive.

We’ll update this post as we learn more about all three models, 5G speeds and types, and if anything is different worth noting or mentioning for potential buyers.