Get 2 Months of Epix for 99 Cents a Month

Are you looking for another streaming service to enjoy while you stay at home, then you will love this new Epix deal from Amazon. You can add Epix to your Amazon Prime Video account for 99 cents a month for two months.

This allows you to add a lot of movies to your streaming lineup and includes access to Epix original series as well. You do need to have an Amazon Prime account to get this deal. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Trial.

Epix is normally $5.99 a month and once the two-month promotional period is over, it will automatically renew at the full price. You can cancel at the end without paying the full price, you just need to remember to log in and cancel.

To get this deal, you just need to visit this page before May 17th and click on the banner to add Epix to your Amazon account. The channel will appear in your Amazon Prime Video app on all of your devices.

You can watch the Epix channel on your phone and on any TV streaming device that includes Prime Video. If you need to get a new device, you may want to go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Check out this full list of free trials and streaming services that you can add to your streaming setup in 2020.

