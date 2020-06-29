Get 3% Daily Cash Back with Apple Card & ExxonMobil

As you hit the road this summer, you can get 3% cash back each day when you use your Apple Pay and your Apple Card to buy gas at Exxon and Mobil stations. This is good on fuel, car washes, and convenience store purchases, allowing you to save as you add summer road trips to your vacation plans. This is valid at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S.

Customers can use the Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to pay at the pump. With this option, you don’t need to push buttons or insert a card, which is one less place to touch as we all look for safer ways to interact with common surfaces. In the convenience store, tap your Apple Watch or iPhone to the payment terminal and you can make your payment.

You’ll need to sign up for an Apple Card to get this discount. This is a credit card from Apple and Goldman Sachs. You can apply in the Wallet app on your phone, apply online, or learn more about this on Apple.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

When you use the Apple Card to buy gas, snacks, supplies, or a car wash at an Exxon or Mobil station you get 3% of your purchase back almost immediately thanks to Daily Cash back. This means you can start using the cash back on other parts of your road trip or daily expenses.

When you download and use the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ app, you can earn rewards and save on fuel and convenience store purchases. The app shows deals and specials, as well as local rewards.

61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

Last update on 2020-06-29. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API