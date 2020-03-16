Get 4 Months of TIDAL for $4

Are you thinking about switching to TIDAL? You can try out any TIDAL streaming plan for $4 for four months. That’s $1 a month when you break it down, and it includes the HiFi plan.

TIDAL is a Spotify and Apple Music competitor with a separate HiFi option with CD lossless quality sound and TIDAL Masters.

This deal is open to new TIDAL subscribers and it works on any of the TIDAL plans including Family, Student, Military, First Responder and the HiFi options.

You’ll pay $4 upfront for 120 days of TIDAL, and at the end of the period, your subscription will auto-renew at the rate for the service you choose.

Standard TIDAL pricing is $9.99 for Premium and $19.99 for HiFi. Students, Military and First Responders get 50% and 40% off the standard pricing.

Here’s a breakdown of how TIDAL compares to the competition;

You can learn about how these compare, or see for yourself with a $4 extended trial.

Click here to get the TIDAL $4 for 4 months deal while it is live.

60 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch