Here’s How Long the iOS 13.4 Update Takes

The iOS 13.4 update is a large milestone upgrade and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPhone.

Apple’s latest iOS 13 update brings a collection of features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to your device.

If you’re moving your iPhone from iOS 13.3.1 to iOS 13.4, you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. The iOS 13.4 update is 800+MB for users currently running iOS 13.3.1.

If you are upgrading from an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.4 download could be much larger because the features from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.

While some of you might want to hold off on downloading iOS 13.4 right now, most people should install the update right now or in the near future.

If you decide to install iOS 13.4 on your iPhone, you’ll want to set aside some time to get the upgrade properly installed on your device.

Moving your device from one version of iOS to another can cause problems so you’ll want to monitor the download and installation.

We can’t tell you exactly how long your iOS 13.4 installation will take because it will vary from person-to-person, device-to-device.

That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside should you choose to install the new operating system.

If you’ve prepared yourself and your device for the move and you’re on a fast Wi-Fi connection, it should take less than 15 minutes to complete.

Task Time Sync (Optional) 5 - 45 Minutes Backup and Transfer (Optional) 1 - 30 Minutes iOS 13.4 Download 5 - 20 Minutes iOS 13.4 Installation 7 - 15 Minutes Total iOS 13.4 Update Time 12 Minutes - 1 Hour+

Pre-Installation

Before you start the iOS 13.4 download make sure you’re prepared.

If you don’t know how to properly prepare, have a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll walk you through the most important steps to take before you hit download.

You should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes or less, but it all depends on your skill level and the current state of your phone.

If you haven’t backed up your data in awhile or you if you aren’t familiar with iOS 13.4, the pre-installation process could take you a longer.

You don’t need to follow every single step in the guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your data is backed up. Data loss issues are pretty rare, but if you store sensitive data (photos, videos, etc) on your device, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

iOS 13.4 Download

Once you’ve handled that, it’s time to start the download process.

Again, the exact size of your iOS 13.4 download will depend on your device and the version of iOS it’s currently running.

If you’re on a newer version of iOS, say iOS 13.3.1, your download will be larger than 800MB. However, if you’re running an older version, your iOS 13.4 download could be larger. In some cases, much larger.

If you’re on a fast Wi-Fi network, the download could finish up in five minutes or so. If your connection is slower, you’re looking at 10 minutes or more.

iOS 13.4 Installation

Once your device is done pulling iOS 13.4 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This could take longer than the download.

If you’re moving up from iOS 13.4, your installation should take around seven or eight minutes to complete. It took around seven minutes to install on an iPhone X moving up from iOS 13.3.1.

If you’re moving from an older version it could take closer to 10 minutes. iPhone users moving from iOS 12 to iOS 13 will see the longest installation time.

Your device might reboot itself a couple of times during the installation process but this is perfectly normal. Your device should boot up normally once the process completes.

Post-Installation

After the installation finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.

You also might want to spend some time checking your important data (photos, music, etc) to make sure it carried over properly from iOS 12/iOS 13.0/iOS 13.1/iOS 13.1.1/iOS 13.1.2/iOS 13.1.3/iOS 13.2/iOS 13.2.2/iOS 13.2.3/iOS 13.3/iOS 13.3.1.

After you do that, you should test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. iOS updates sometimes cause apps to go haywire.

If you notice an issue with one of your applications, try downloading the latest version. Developers are currently rolling out iOS 13 support updates and they could help stabilize the app’s performance.

You’ll also want to poke around for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for common iOS 13 problems.

