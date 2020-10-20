Apple
Here’s How Long the iOS 14.1 Update Takes
Apple’s iOS 14.1 update is a large upgrade and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPhone.
The company’s released a new version of iOS 14 and it brings a fairly lengthy list of changes to the iPhone. The update includes a new feature for newer iPhone models and several bug fixes that could have a huge impact on your day-to-day use.
If you’re moving your iPhone from iOS 14.0.1 to iOS 14.1, you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. The iOS 14.1 download is several hundred megabytes for users currently running iOS 14.0.1.
If you are upgrading from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14.1 download will be a lot larger because the changes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in. If you’re moving up from iOS 13, your upgrade will likely be 2GB+.
While some of you might want to skip the iOS 14.1 download for the time being, most people should install the software right now or at some point in the near future.
If you decide to install iOS 14.1 on your iPhone, you’ll want to set aside some time to get the upgrade properly installed on your device.
Moving your device from one version of iOS to another can cause problems so you’ll want to monitor the download and installation.
We can’t tell you exactly how long the process will take because it will vary. That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside should you choose to install the new firmware on your iPhone.
If you’ve prepared yourself and your device for the move and you’re on a fast Wi-Fi connection, it could take around 10 minutes to complete.
|Task
|Time
|Sync (Optional)
|5-45 Minutes
|Backup and Transfer (Optional)
|1-30 Minutes
|iOS 14.1 Download
|5 Minutes to 15 Minutes
|iOS 14.1 Installation
|8 Minutes to 20 Minutes
|Total iOS 14.1 Update Time
|13 Minutes to 1 Hour+
Pre-Installation
Make sure you’re prepared before you start the iOS 14.1 download.
If you don’t know how to properly prepare for an iOS upgrade, take a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll walk you through the most important steps to take before you start the installation process.
You should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes, but it all depends on your skill level and the current state of your iPhone.
If you haven’t backed up your data in awhile or you if you aren’t familiar with iOS 14/iOS 14.0.1/iOS 14.1, the pre-installation process could take you a longer.
You don’t need to follow every single step in the guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your phone’s data is backed up properly.
Data loss issues are pretty rare, but if you store sensitive data (photos, videos, etc) on your device, it’s always better to err on the side of caution.
iOS 14.1 Download
Once you’ve prepared, it’s time to start the download process.
Again, the exact size of your iOS 14.1 download will depend on your iPhone model and the version of iOS that it’s currently running.
If you’re on a newer version like iOS 14.0.1, you’ll see the smallest download size. If you’re running an older version, your download will, again, be much larger.
If you’re on a fast Wi-Fi network, and you’re moving up from iOS 14.0.1, the download could finish up in a few minutes. If your connection is slower, or you’re jumping up from iOS 13, you might be looking at 15 minutes or longer.
iOS 14.1 Installation
Once your device is done pulling iOS 14.1 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This could take longer than the download.
If you’re moving up from iOS 14.0.1, your installation could take about eight or nine minutes to complete. It took just around that to install on an iPhone X that was previously running iOS 14.0.1.
Your iPhone might reboot itself a couple of times during the installation process, but this is perfectly normal. Your device should boot up normally once the installation process completes.
Post-Installation
After the installation finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.
You also might want to spend some time checking your important data (photos, music, etc) to make sure it carried over properly from iOS 13, iOS 14.0, or iOS 14.0.1.
After you do that, make sure you test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. New operating systems can cause apps to go haywire.
If you notice an issue with one or more of your apps, try downloading the latest version. Developers are currently rolling out iOS 14 support updates.
You’ll also want to poke around your phone for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for common iOS 14 problems.
Install iOS 14.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14/iOS 14.1 update right away.
iOS 14.1 doesn't bring any known security patches to the iPhone, but if you skipped iOS 14.0, you'll get its security updates with your upgrade.
iOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14.1 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
