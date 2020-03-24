Apple
Here’s How Long the iPadOS 13.4 Update Takes
The iPadOS 13.4 update is a large milestone upgrade and it could take quite a bit of time to download and install on your iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad.
Apple’s latest version iPadOS 13 comes with a new batch of features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes for your tablet.
If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 13.3.1 to iPadOS 13.4 you get the shortest change log and the smallest download size.
If you are moving your tablet from an older version of iOS, say iPadOS 13.1, your iPadOS 13.4 update will be much bigger because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
While some of you might want to stay put on iOS 12, iPadOS 13.1, iPadOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.3, or iPadOS 13.3.1, most people should download the iPadOS 13.4 update right now or sometime in the near future.
If you do decide to install iPadOS 13.4 today, you’ll want to set aside some time to get Apple’s new firmware installed on your tablet.
Moving your iPad from one version of iPadOS to another can cause problems so you’ll want to monitor the download and installation process.
We can’t tell you exactly how long your iPadOS 13.4 installation will take because it will vary from person-to-person, device-to-device.
That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside when you decide to move from iOS 12 to iPadOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.1/iPadOS 13.1.1/iPadOS 13.1.2/iPadOS 13.1.3/iPadOS 13.2/iPadOS 13.2.2/iPadOS 13.2.3/iPadOS 13.3/iOS 13.3.1 to iPadOS 13.4.
If you’ve prepared yourself and your device for the iPadOS 13.4 update and your iPad is connected to a fast Wi-Fi connection, it could take less than 15 minutes to complete.
|Task
|Time
|Sync (Optional)
|5-45 Minutes
|Backup and Transfer (Optional)
|1-30 Minutes
|iPadOS 13.4 Download
|5-15 Minutes
|iPadOS 13.4 Installation
|7-15 Minutes
|Total iPadOS 13.4 Update Time
|12 Minutes to 1 Hour+
Pre-Installation
Before you initiate the iPadOS 13.4 download, make sure you’re prepared for the move.
If you don’t know how to do this, please take a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll take you through the most important steps to take before you tap download.
Most of you should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes or less, but there’s a chance it takes longer. In some cases, a lot longer.
You don’t need to follow every single step in our guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your iPad’s data (photos, videos, etc) is backed up.
iPadOS 13.4 Download
Once you’re prepared, you’ll want to start the iPadOS 13.4 download.
The exact size of the iPadOS 13.4 download will depend on your version of the iPad and the version of the operating system on board.
If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 13.3.1, your download will be 800+MB. If you’re running older software, like iOS 12.4.1, your download could be larger than one gigabyte.
If you’re connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network, the iPadOS 13.4 download could finish up in five minutes or so. If your connection is slower or if you’re currently running older firmware, it’s obviously going to take longer, perhaps as long as 10 or 15 minutes.
iPadOS 13.4 Installation
Once your iPad is done pulling iPadOS 13.4 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This could take longer than the download.
If you’re moving from iPadOS 13.3.1, the installation could take around seven minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes on an iPad Pro running the previous version of iPadOS 13.
If you’re moving your iPad up from older firmware, your installation could take 10 minutes, or longer, to finish up.
Note that your iPad might reboot itself a few times during the installation process. This is perfectly normal and isn’t a cause for concern.
Post-Installation
After the installation process finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.
You might want to spend some time checking your important data (photos, videos, music, etc) to make sure everything is still there.
After you do that, you should test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. If you notice an issue with an app, try downloading the latest version. Developers are still rolling out iPadOS 13 support updates and these should help to stabilize performance.
You’ll also want to poke around iPadOS 13.4 for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems.
Install iPadOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.3.1 in the near future.
The iPadOS 13.3.1 has 21 new security patches on board. If you want to dig into the specifics, you can do so right here.
Reports have also outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iPadOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
If you're currently running an older version of iPadOS 13 on your tablet, you'll probably want to update your iPad right now.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.3.1.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3, you get its 12 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iPadOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
