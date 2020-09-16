Here’s How Long the iPadOS 14 Update Takes

If you encounter abnormal battery drain after moving to Apple’s iOS 14 update, there are some steps you should take before getting in contact with the company’s customer service department.

iPhone users are reporting a number of iOS 14-related issues. The list includes some of the usual suspects including bad battery life.

While some of these battery issues might be hardware-related (bloated battery, for instance), others are related to Apple’s new iOS 14 software. In a lot of cases, an app is causing the issues.

If you’re seeing terrible battery drain after installing iOS 14, your first thought might be to downgrade back to iOS 13 . That’s definitely an option, but before you do that, you’ll want to try and fix your issues. Fixing them can be tricky, but we’ve got some solutions that have worked for iPhone users in the past.

This guide will take you through fixes for bad iOS 14 battery life and there’s a chance they’ll help you get your issues sorted out in a matter of minutes.

Restart Your Phone

If you start noticing abnormal drain after installing iOS 14, we recommend restarting your phone before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait a minute, and then power it back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance.

Check Your Apps

Apps, particularly third-party apps, can act up on new software so there’s a good chance one of your apps is causing the issues on your phone.

Checking app performance is easy on iOS 14. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Settings app.

Select Battery.

Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so.

If you use an application a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than apps you never use. So if you see something that doesn’t look right, you’ll want to investigate further.

If you notice an app you rarely use eating up an abnormal amount of battery, or if an app you use regularly is draining more battery than you think it should, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves things.

If the app is essential, we recommend downloading the latest update from the developer. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 13.

Reset All Settings

If you determine that your apps aren’t the source of your problem, try resetting your iPhone’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your iPhone to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you have your passwords written down or stored somewhere before you tap reset. Here’s how to do this:

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Scroll and tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect your iPhone to your Wi-Fi network(s) and Bluetooth devices.

Use Screen Time

iOS 14’s Screen Time feature could help you conserve battery while eliminating bad habits.

Screen Time provides you with a set of controls that can help keep addictive behaviors in check. If you aren’t on your phone using your apps, you won’t be chewing through your battery life.

The feature lets you set limits on how long you can use a particular app on a given day. If you approach the threshold, it’ll give you a warning.

You can also set these alerts for kids and link them to a ScreenTime Allowance. This allows you to set limits on games, but keep important apps available.

Use Low Power Mode

iOS 14’s Low Power Mode helps you conserve battery life by shutting off services (Hey Siri, automatic downloads, and mail fetch) that could drain your battery.

You can turn Low Power Mode on and off any time you want and your device will also prompt you to turn it on whenever it reaches 20% battery.

If you haven’t done so already, add Low Power Mode to your Control Center. Control Center is the menu that pops up when you swipe up from the bottom or, if you’re using a newer iPhone model, from the top right of the screen. Here’s how to do that:

Head to Settings.

Tap Control Center.

Tap Customize Controls.

Tap the green plus sign next to Low Power Mode.

The next time you open up Control Center on your phone you’ll see a battery icon. Tap it to enable or disable Low Power Mode.

You can also turn Low Power Mode on via your Settings. Here’s how to do this:

Go to Settings.

Tap Battery.

Tap Low Power Mode.

Toggle it On.

Turn Off Raise to Wake

iOS’ Raise to Wake feature is handy, but turning it off could help you stave off battery drain.

If you don’t need your iPhone’s screen to automatically turn on whenever you pickup it up, go into the Settings app > Display & Brightness and turn the Raise to Wake function off.

Disable Vibrations

If your phone vibrates every time you get a message or phone call, and you don’t need it to, try turning vibrations off. Turning them off could help your iPhone conserve power.

To turn off your iPhone’s vibrations:

Go to Settings.

Tap Sounds.

Toggle Vibrate on Ring and Vibrate on Silent off.

You also need to go into each individual Sound and Vibration and make sure Vibration (which is located at the top of the screen) is set to “None”.

Stop Background Refresh

Background App Refresh refreshes apps in the background in order to show you the latest data when you open them. It’s a useful feature, but it can also eat away at battery life. If you don’t need it, try turning it off.

To disable the feature, you’ll need to:

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Background App Refresh.

Turn it off for any applications you don’t use.

You can also turn it completely off if you don’t want to go through your apps one at a time.

Turn Off Fitness Tracking

Your iPhone has a motion co-processor that tracks your steps and other movements. If you use your phone for fitness-related activities, you’ll probably want to keep this feature on. If you don’t, try turning it off and see if it helps.

To do this, head into your Settings app and tap on Privacy. From there, select Motion & Fitness and toggle the Fitness Tracking function off.

You might also want to toggle off apps listed below Fitness Tracking in the menu. If you don’t notice any gains, you can always turn everything back on.

Downgrade Back to iOS 13

If you can’t find a fix and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 14 update, you can try downgrading back to iOS 13.

Right now, you can only downgrade back to iOS 13.7. You can’t downgrade to anything older than that because Apple stopped signing on older updates.

For more on the downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

Buying a battery case or battery bank could help if you can’t seem to shake your battery life issues and you don’t want to replace your phone.

If you don’t know where to look, we’ve got lists of the best iPhone 11 cases, best iPhone XS cases, best iPhone X cases and best iPhone 8 cases to help you out.

We generally recommend going with a Mophie battery case, but Apple’s official battery cases are a great alternative if you prefer going with a first-party accessory.

If you don’t want to put a bulky case on your iPhone, you might want to buy a battery bank.

Battery banks are small, portable power sources. For instance, the RAVPower battery pack can provide six full iPhone charges before you need to charge it.

There are a ton of great options out there, but RAV’s device, Mophie’s powerstation and the Anker Powercore 20100 are a few of our favorites.

