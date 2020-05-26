Apple
How Long the macOS Catalina Update Takes to Install (10.15.5)
The macOS Catalina update is an important update that packs in a ton of new features for your Mac. This is roughly a 5GB update on some computers, and depending on your latest update and your Mac you could be looking at a bigger update. To install macOS 10.15.5 if you aren’t already on macOS Catalina, you can expect an 8GB or larger update.
If you are prepared for the macOS Catalina update, this will go faster since backing up is a major part of the time needed to install, but macOS Catalina problems can slow you down.
The most common question I’m hearing is, “How long does the macOS Catalina update take to finish?”, and while it varies based on many factors, we can help you with a good ballpark of how long you can expect the update to take.
Read: How to Fix macOS Catalina Problems
If you are on the latest macOS Catalina update, this will take less time, but if you are on Mojave it will take longer as the download is bigger and you may need to install multiple updates.
On a 400 Mbps down internet connection, your macOS 10.15.5 download may finish in about 10-15 minutes.
Task
Time
Backup to Time Machine (Optional)
5 minutes to a day
macOS Catalina Download (macOS 10.15.5)
10 minutes to 3 hours
macOS Catalina Installation Time
20 to 50 minutes
Total macOS Catalina Update Time
30 minutes to several hours
The biggest factor is if you are prepared, so make sure you spend the time before you try to install the update. You can use your computer while it backs up and while the update downloads, but not during the installation period.
macOS Catalina Download Time
The exact macOS Catalina installation time will vary from users to user due to download speeds, and demand for the update. macOS 10.15.5 downloads should take about 15 minutes on a fast connection or up to a few hours on a slow one.
macOS Catalina Installation Time
The macOS Catalina installation should take about 20 to 50 minutes if everything works right. This includes a speedy download and a simple install with no issues or errors.
I ran into a macOS Catalina installation problem where I didn’t have enough space on my initial upgrade. Apple’s since fixed this and it shouldn’t be a huge issue for most users.
Best case, you can expect to download and install macOS 10.15.5 in about 30-60 minutes.
Install for macOS 10.15.4 Fixes and Security Updates
If you are on macOS Mojave or an older version of macOS 10.15, you should install this update to get the latest security fixes and new features that come with macOS. These include security updates that help keep your data safe and updates that patch bugs and other macOS Catalina problems.
The macOS 10.15.5 update includes the following fixes;
Battery Health Management
We will also see a list of security updates in this, which are disclosed on this security page.
If you've skipped any updates, you will also get the following fixes, which can help improve and solve many problems and bugs. The previous update included the following fixes;
If you are on the edge, you may want to wait for macOS 10.15.5 reviews.
Featured
9 Things to Do Before Installing macOS Catalina 10.15.5
This is what you need to do before installing macOS Catalina on your Mac. This will make the process go...
4 Reasons Not To Wait for the 2020 iMac & 5 Reasons You Should
Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy? We have an...