How Long Will Call of Duty: Warzone Take to Download

Call of Duty: Warzone is a massive download that takes up a lot of space on your Xbox One, PS4 or PC. While Warzone is the new free Call of Duty, you may need to buy an external hard drive to make room for it. Here’s a look at how long the Call of Duty: Warzone download will take.

If you already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone download will be a little faster since you only need to download 18-22GB. For gamers looking to start playing the free Call of Duty game as a standalone, this is a massive 83-101GB download. That’s a huge download and it may be even slower on March 10th when the game arrives and more users are trying to download all at once.

Since we know how big the Call of Duty: Warzone download is, we can easily share how long it will take to download and install on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This will vary based on your internet speed, but we can help with that as well.

Task Time Make Room on Your Console or PC 10-30 Minutes Main Call of Duty: Warzone Download 1-7 Hours Total Download Time 1-7 Hours

Call of Duty: Warzone Download Size

Gamers with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have it pretty easy, but if you are just downloading the game to play for free, this standalone client is a large download. We don’t yet know if this is split up into parts like the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download.

Call of Duty: Warzone with MW Installed – 18-22GB

Call of Duty: Warzone Download – Up to 101GB

If you already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and you haven’t played in a while, you should make sure it is up to date right now. This may speed things up when the game arrives on the 10th.

You also need to make sure that you have over 101GB of space on your console or PC for this download. It’s a good idea to delete some items and make room before the download is available. If you are out of space, you can buy a 4TB drive on Amazon for under $100 or get an external hard drive for gaming from Best Buy today.

Call of Duty: Warzone Download Time

If you are planning to download Call of Duty: Warzone on March 10th and play it the same day, you should try to start it remotely or before you head out for the day. It is going to take a long time to download 18GB to 100GB of data on most connections. With no disk-based option, you can’t even get a jump.

There is no Call of Duty: Warzone pre-loading, so you have to wait until 8 AM Pacific if you have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or 12 PM Pacific if you just want to play the free Call of Duty game. You can use the app for your console, or potentially remote connect to your PC to start the download while you are at work or school.

On my current 100 Mbps down connection, it could take almost five and a half hours to download Call of Duty: Warzone. That’s a best-case scenario and even that is unlikely given the real-world speeds I see throughout the day. I expect that it could take closer to seven hours to download. You can use this tool to estimate how long it will take you to download Call of Duty: Warzone.

