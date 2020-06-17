How Long Will The Last of Us 2 Take to Download

After a long wait filled with delays, The Last of Us 2 release date is finally upon us. If you plan on pre-loading or buying the game in the near future, note that it requires a pretty sizable chunk of free space on your console.

Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated sequel to the original game is just hours away from launch. The Last of Us 2, a PS4 exclusive, is set to unlock at Midnight on June 19th.

Unsurprisingly, The Last of Us 2 is a huge game, both in terms of content and the actual size of the file. And that means it requires a very significant download that could take awhile depending on the speed of your connection.

With the pre-load live and the release date within reach, we want to help you sort out the download process. If you want to jump into the game right away or if you’re simply curious about the download size and time, here are a few things you need to know heading into the game’s release.

The Last of Us 2 Download Size

The Last of Us 2 requires at least 100GB of free space on your PS4’s internal storage in order to download. The game file itself will take up around 76.97 GB of storage on your drive. As noted on Restera, the game is actually 93 GB before compression.

If you’re running out of space on your PS4, and you want to play the game right away, you might need to look through your files and delete things (screenshots, saves, etc) you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to get rid of anything, you should consider investing in an external hard drive.

The Last of Us 2 Download Time

As for the The Last of Us 2 download time, mileage is going to vary based on connection speed. That said, a 77 GB download is probably going to take over an hour for a lot of you. For some of you, it could take several hours to complete.

If you plan on downloading the game the second it’s released or if you’re using a slow Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to remain patient, particularly during prime hours of the day.

If you’re curious how long The Last of Us 2 might take to download on your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the download time.

It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

The Last of Us 2 Pre-Load

If you want to get a head start on the download you can pre-load the game onto your PS4 right now. In order to pre-load the game you have to pre-order a copy.

Pre-loading The Last of Us 2 onto your console will allow you to start playing right when the game goes live at 12AM Eastern on June 19th. That’s 9PM Pacific on June 18th for those of you on the west coast.

The Last of Us 2 Day One Patch

In addition to the main game file you’ll also be prompted to download a day one patch. If you choose to download it, it will increase the download time.

The Last of Us 2 day one patch, dubbed 1.01, includes general bug fixes and improvements, additional accessibility options, and new features like Photo Mode. We strongly recommend downloading the patch before starting your game.

The game’s day one patch weighs in around 4GB so it could take some time to download. Plan accordingly.

