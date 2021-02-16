How to Change AirPods Name

If you just bought a pair of AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max you might want to change their name.

Once you’ve paired your new AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll notice that their default name is “(Your Name)’s ‌AirPods‌.” While some of you might be perfectly fine with that, others might want to change the name.

If that’s the case, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps. You can change their name any time you want so committing this process to memory is useful.

Here’s how to change your AirPods name.

How to Change the Name of AirPods on iPhone or iPad

Before you do anything you’ll need to grab your iPhone or iPad. Once you’ve got your device(s) in hand, follow these steps to change the name of your AirPods.

Open your AirPods case or place one or both of the AirPods buds in your ears. Open up the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Head into the Bluetooth section. Find your AirPods on the list and tap the blue “i” to bring up a new screen. On the next screen you can manually change your AirPods name to whatever you want.

To ensure that the change stuck, go back to your list of Bluetooth devices and check for your new AirPods name.

How to Change the Name of AirPods on Mac

You can also change your AirPods name on your Mac if you’d prefer to do it that way. Here’s how to do that.

Connect your AirPods to your Mac. Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen. Select System Preferences. Click on Bluetooth. Under your Devices, right click your AirPods. A popup menu should appear. From this popup menu click on Rename and change your AirPods Name. Click Rename again to make the change stick.

That’s all there is to it. Now you know how to change your AirPods name whenever you want.