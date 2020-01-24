How to Check Battery Percentage on iPhone X

If you just bought an iPhone X you might’ve discovered that there’s no way to add a permanent battery percentage indicator to the phone’s status bar. Some iPhone X users are frustrated, but fortunately there are a few ways to quickly check the exact battery percentage on the device.

It’s unclear why Apple removed this option from the Settings app though there’s speculation that it might have something to do with the lack of real estate in the iPhone X’s status bar. Design decision or not, the change has some iPhone X users wondering how to see the device’s exact battery percentage.

There are a few ways to check the iPhone X battery percentage and we’re going to guide you through four ways to quickly get a read on your device’s battery life.

Use Control Center

One of the quickest ways to check your iPhone X battery percentage is via Control Center.

On older iPhones, Control Center is accessed via a swipe up from the bottom of the screen. This isn’t the case on the iPhone X because a swipe from the bottom of the screen serves as the home button.

To access Control Center on the iPhone X, you swipe inwards from the top right of the screen. If done correctly, you’ll notice the screen above.

Now when you check the top right corner of the display you’ll get an exact battery percentage readout.

Charge Your iPhone X

Another quick method requires a Lightning cable and an outlet or wireless iPhone X charger. While your iPhone X is charging, you can easily check its battery percentage.

Press the Side button on the right side of the iPhone X to get to your lock screen and you’ll notice the phone gives you a precise read out of your battery life.

Ask Siri

If you have Siri enabled on your iPhone X you can quickly ask it for a readout on your iPhone X’s battery.

You can bring up Siri on the iPhone X by pressing and holding the Side button or by using Hey Siri. Simply ask “What’s my battery life?” and Siri will tell you exactly how much battery life you have left.

Check Your Widgets

If your device is connected via Bluetooth to another device you can check your iPhone X’s widgets for your battery percentage.

To check your widgets, go to your iPhone X’s home screen and swipe to the right.

If you are connected to a device, you should notice a battery life percentage readout for both your iPhone X and the other device be it a case, a headset, or a Bluetooth-powered speaker.

