How to Clean Your iPhone & Disinfect It

This is the right way to clean your iPhone. Our guide will explain how to clean your iPhone without damaging the display and what you can do to disinfect your iPhone if you are worried about the Coronavirus and other contaminates.

Your iPhone screen is easy to damage if you use a rough cloth and if you use harsh cleaners you run the risk of removing the coating that prevents fingerprints. If you want to keep your screen cleaner long term, we have solutions for that as well.

We’ve already seen one report suggesting that you wash your phone in soap and water if you have a water-resistant phone. This is not a good idea. Doing this will damage the water resistance, leaving it more likely to break later, and we are already seeing a shortage of warranty replacement phones due to the coronavirus.

How to Clean Your iPhone

We’ll start with how to clean your iPhone screen and body. If you have a case, take it off. Check with your case manufacturer, but you may be able to simply wash your case in soap and water.

We’ll start with a cleaning that you can do with things on hand, then offer an advanced method if you’re willing to go the extra mile for a cleaner phone.

Apple recommends not using compressed air or cleaning products, but we’ve found that they can help with stubborn dirt.

Turn off your iPhone. Use compressed air to blow out the lighting port. Use a toothpick to clean additional lint out. Use a Q-tip dipped in rubbing alcohol to wipe buttons and edges. Avoid the screen. Add a few drops of water to a microfiber cloth. Wipe the screen with the microfiber cloth.

At this point, you have a clean phone, but you can go further if you are willing to buy a few items.

You can use a cleaning solution like Woosh or pick up a pack of iCloth screen cleaners to wipe your display down. These won’t kill germs, but they will help clean your display better.

How to Disinfect Your iPhone

From here, you can deep clean your phone if you are worried about getting sick. According to the National Health Commission in China, UV light and heat can eliminate the Coronavirus. While you don’t likely have a UV light on hand, and you shouldn’t use it on your hands, you can buy one for your iPhone or other gadgets.

Phonesoap makes a collection of UV phone and gadget cleaners that can deep clean your phone in a few minutes. They say it can kill 99.99% of germs, and while they don’t specifically mention the Coronavirus, this is a good extra step. You can buy Phonesoap direct from the company.

Even if you wash your hands, you’ve likely touched your phone right before and are going to touch it right after, so cleaning it can help.

How to Keep Your iPhone Clean

The next step is keeping your iPhone clean and disinfected all the time. Invisibleshield and Otterbox both make anti-microbial screen protectors for the iPhone.

These are useful at keeping your phone safe from bacteria, but this is not a substitute for washing your hands and it’s not going to be a coronavirus deterrent.

When you consider that you are constantly putting your phone up to your face, this is a good investment in overall phone cleanliness and health.

