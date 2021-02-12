Slow iPhone? Running out of storage? Clearing the cache on your iPhone could help.

There are a number of ways to improve your iPhone’s performance, but clearing its cached data is a quick and easy way to give it a jolt.

You don’t need to clear your iPhone’s cache every single day, but it’s probably a good idea to do it every so often so that the data doesn’t bog down performance.

If your iPhone is running poorly or you just want to quickly clean up its internal storage without deleting photos and videos, here’s how to clear the cache on iPhone.

How to Clear Cache on iPhone

If you’re a Safari user, you’ll want to get rid of cookies and other data. If you use Safari on other devices, this will also clear the data on those if they’re logged into the same iCloud account.

Head into your Settings app. Scroll down to Safari. Scroll down to the Privacy & Security section and tap on Clear History and Website data. A window will popup and you’ll want to tap on Clear History and Data.

As Apple notes, this will remove your browsing history, cookies, and other browsing data. It will not, however, clear AutoFill information.

If you aren’t a Safari user you may not have much data to clear out. In that case, you’ll want to check on your third-party applications.

The process will be a little different for each application. For instance, if you use Slack, you’ll need to head into the app’s settings via the Settings app and toggle Reset Cache on Next Launch to on.

If you use Google’s Chrome browser, you’ll need to head into the app itself and tap the three horizontal circles in the bottom right corner. They’re in the top right corner if you haven’t updated to Chrome’s new design.

Once you’re in there, tap Settings, tap Privacy, and now tap Clear Browsing Data. You can now select what you wish to delete. If you’re noticing heavy lag, you might want to clear everything.

Some apps won’t give you a clear and obvious way to clear the cache. In that case, we recommend taking a look at your iPhone’s storage. Here’s how to do that.

Head into the Settings app. Go into General. Tap iPhone Storage.

This section will give you an overview of your apps and how much space they’re hoarding. If you scroll down, you can see which apps are taking up the most space. In a lot of cases, it’s probably the Messages app.

If you tap on an app, iOS will give you a readout and provide you with a few options to help manage storage. This is useful if you notice an app you rarely use taking up a ton of space or an app you use frequently taking up more space than you’d prefer.

In some applications you’ll notice two options: Offload App and Delete App. If you offload an app, it will be unloaded from your iPhone but you’ll retain all of the data which is practical if you think you might use the app in the future. All of your data will be restored if you reinstall the app.

Deleting the app removes the app from your phone and it also deletes your data. If you never use an application and it’s taking up a bunch of storage, think about deleting it.

If you’re the forgetful type, you can tell iOS to automatically Offload Unused apps. Here’s how to do that:

Go into Settings Go into General Tap iPhone Storage On that screen, you should see a blue Show All icon on the right hand side. Tap it. On the next screen, you’ll want to tap the blue Enable button next to Offload Unused Apps.

iOS will only offload apps if your iPhone is dangerously low on storage.