If you upgraded to an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max from an iPhone model older than an iPhone X, you may not know how to close applications on your phone. This guide will show you how to do that.

If you previously owned an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, or an older iPhone model, you’re used to closing applications using your device’s home button.

Apple’s iPhone 12 series, like the company’s iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, and iPhone X, doesn’t have a home button which means you have to use gestures to close your various applications. While this might feel awkward and/or tricky at first, it should only take you a few days to get acclimated. In this guide we’ll help you do that.

Here’s how to close apps on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How to Close Apps on iPhone 12

In order to close applications on the iPhone 12 series you need to pull up iOS 14’s App Switcher function on your device. Here’s how to do that.

While you’re on the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of your iPhone 12’s screen and hold for a second and then let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards. In the App Switcher, you can scroll through the applications that are open on your iPhone 12 by swiping to the left and to the right. If you want to close an application, you simply need to swipe up from an app card.

Closing your applications might not improve your iPhone 12’s battery life, but it’s useful if you need to restart one or more of your applications. It could also improve your iPhone 12’s performance if you’re using iOS 14’s Background Refresh.

When Background Refresh is active, apps will run in the background which could have an adverse effect on your device’s performance if it’s not managed properly.