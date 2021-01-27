This is how to go back to iOS 14.3 from iOS 14.4.

If you are experiencing iOS 14.4 problems and you think moving your iPhone back to the previous version of iOS 14 could help, this guide will help you downgrade.

You can only go back to the iOS 14.3 update, no further. You can only downgrade for a limited amount of time, likely a week or two. After that, you won’t be able to get back to iOS 14.3.

Once you downgrade, you can only restore a backup that you made on iOS 14.3 so keep that in mind in case you need to restore a backup.

Most users will have a recent backup, but you may lose some items if you aren’t regularly backing up your photos and messages to iCloud.

While this isn’t officially supported, it is easy to do and you don’t lose any support or mess with your iPhone’s warranty.

How to Downgrade from iOS 14.4 to iOS 14.3

Here’s what you need to do to go back to iOS 14.3 on your iPhone. While you are downgrading you cannot use your phone so you will need to open this on your computer or another device.

If you made an archived backup, you can use that after you restore it. If you are doing this right after the iOS 14.4 release date, you should have an iOS 14.3 backup still available on iCloud or recently on your computer.

Follow these steps to go back to iOS 14.3 from iOS 14.4.

Download the iOS 14.3 update for your iPhone from this website.

Make sure there is still a green checkmark in the Apple Signing Status column . If there is not one, do not proceed.

. If there is not one, do not proceed. Turn off Find My iPhone on your iPhone.

– > Go to Settings -> tap on your name at the top of settings -> Tap on iCloud -> Tap on Find My iPhone -> Toggle off and Enter your password .



– > -> tap on your name at the top of settings -> -> -> Toggle off and . With your phone backed up and all the steps above completed, plug your iPhone into your computer.

Open iTunes and Click on the iPhone icon.

This is how this process works if you are still on macOS Mojave. If you’ve already upgraded to macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur, you will need to start this process in Finder. Instead of opening iTunes, open Finder and click on your iPhone in the left side.

Click on the Restore iPhone button using a special click . On a Mac, hold alt/option when you click. On PC, hold Shift when you click .

. On a Mac, when you click. On PC, . In the window that opens, find the iOS 14.3 file you just downloaded and click on it and then click open.

and then click open. Choose to erase and restore your iPhone . Click Restore to begin this process

. to begin this process While you wait the iPhone will restart multiple times. When it is finished you will be back on iOS 14.3.

This process takes a little while to complete. When it does, you can start fresh or restore a backup made on iOS 14.3. Most people will want to install a backup.

