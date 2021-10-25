Apple
How to Downgrade from iOS 15.1 to iOS 15.0.2
This is how to go back to iOS 15.0.2 from iOS 15.1.
If you run into iOS 15.1 problems and you think moving your iPhone back to the previous version of iOS 15 could help, this guide will help you downgrade.
You can only go back to iOS 15.0.2. You can’t go back further than that. The path back to iOS 15.0.2 and below is closed and it won’t re-open.
Apple will allow users to stay on iOS 14 and those that choose to do so will continue to receive security updates and bug fixes for lingering issues. So, at some point, we expect the downgrade to iOS 14 to open up again.
Once you downgrade, you can only restore a backup that you made on iOS 15.0.2 so keep that in mind in case you need to restore a backup.
Most users will have a recent backup, but you may lose some items if you aren’t regularly backing up your photos and messages to iCloud.
While this isn’t officially supported, it is easy to do and you don’t lose any support or mess with your iPhone’s warranty.
How to Downgrade from iOS 15.1 to iOS 15.0.2
Here’s what you need to do to go back to iOS 15.0.2 on your iPhone. While you are downgrading you cannot use your phone so you will need to open this on your computer or another device.
If you made an archived backup, you can use that after you restore it. If you are doing this right after the iOS 15.1 release, you might have a iOS 15.0.2 backup available on iCloud or your computer.
Follow these steps to go back to iOS 15.0.2 from iOS 15.1.
- Download the iOS 15.0.2 update for your iPhone from this website.
- Make sure there is still a green checkmark in the Apple Signing Status column. If there is not one, do not proceed.
- Turn off Find My iPhone on your iPhone.
– >Go to Settings -> tap on your name at the top of settings -> Tap on iCloud -> Tap on Find My iPhone -> Toggle off and Enter your password.
- With your phone backed up and all the steps above completed, plug your iPhone into your computer.
- Open iTunes and Click on the iPhone icon.
This is how this process works if you are still on macOS Mojave. If you’ve already upgraded to macOS Monterey, macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur, you will need to start this process in Finder. Instead of opening iTunes, open Finder and click on your iPhone in the left side.
- Click on the Restore iPhone button using a special click. On a Mac, hold alt/option when you click. On PC, hold Shift when you click.
- In the window that opens, find the iOS 15.0.2 file you just downloaded and click on it and then click open.
- Choose to erase and restore your iPhone. Click Restore to begin this process
- While you wait the iPhone will restart multiple times. When it is finished you will be back on iOS 15.0.2.
This process takes a little while to complete. When it does, you can start fresh or restore a backup made on iOS 15.0.2. Most people will want to install a backup.
Install iOS 15.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 15.1 update right away.
iOS 15.1 has important security patches on board and they'll help protect your phone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address and the company's added a new App Privacy report that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
