How to Downgrade from the iOS 14 Beta to iOS 13

You can remove the iOS 14 beta and go back to iOS 12 if you don’t like the new features, run into problems or you need an app that isn’t working right on the iOS 14 beta. Here’s how to remove the iOS 14 beta and go back to iOS 13.

This works for going from the iOS 14 developer beta back to the latest iOS 13 release. You will want to make sure that you have a backup from on iOS 13, since you cannot restore an iOS 14 backup to a device on iOS 13.

You can count on this working until the iOS 14 release date and for a week or so after the official release. The only thing that will change is what version of iOS 13 you downgrade to. Apple will not close this downgrade from the beta to a standard release.

What Are the Catches of Going Back to iOS 13?

If you created an archived local backup before you joined the beta, you can easily remove the iOS 14 beta and restore the backup to get right to where you were before trying. If you didn’t make a backup, you can still downgrade, but you won’t be able to restore and pick up where you were.

In most cases, the iOS 14 beta to iOS 13 downgrade comes with no major catches. While Apple isn’t fully supportive of downgrading from official releases, they are all on board with this process.

In addition to your archived iOS 13 backup, it is a good idea to make a backup of your phone on iOS 14 before you start the downgrade process so that you are completely covered.

How to Downgrade from the iOS 14 Beta

This guide walks you through going from the iOS 14 beta to iOS 13.5.1, or whatever the current version of iOS is when you are reading this. The process simply sends you back to the newest official version of iOS. You will restore your iPhone when it is in recovery mode. Here’s how to put your iPhone into recovery mode and downgrade to iOS 13.

Open Finder. Connect your device to the computer with a Lightning Cable. Put the device in recovery mode. This varies based on the device, so follow the instructions for the model you have below. Finder will pop up asking if you Want to Restore. Click on Restore to erase the iPhone. Wait for the restore process to complete and then start fresh or restore to an iOS 13 backup

You will likely need to turn off Find My iPhone for this to work. To do this, go to Settings -> Apple ID -> iCloud -> Find My iPhone -> Off and enter your password when prompted.

How to Put Your iPhone Into Recovery Mode

The directions to put your iPhone into recovery mode vary from device to device. For this to work, your iPhone must be plugged into a computer. Here is a breakdown of how it works.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus – Press and quickly release Volume Up, press and quickly release Volume Down. Press and hold the Side button until the recovery screen shows up.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – Press and hold the Power Button and Volume Down button at the same time . Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen.

– . Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen. iPhone 6s and earlier, iPads, iPod Touch – Press and hold the Power button and the Home Button at the same time. Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen.

When you see a recovery screen on your iPhone and a message to plug into iTunes, you can go ahead and follow the restore options on your computer. This will take you back to iOS 13.