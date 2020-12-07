How to Download Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is just hours away which means Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, and PC users should start prepping for the download.

Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited open-world RPG from CD Projekt Red, is headed to a variety of platforms on December 10th. The game will be available for Xbox Series X and PS5, but next-gen upgrades for those consoles won’t arrive until sometime next year.

With anticipation mounting, console and PC owners are preparing for the game’s arrival. If you’ve already pre-ordered a copy, or you’re planning to buy the game, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 download.

From the pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later on this week.

Cyberpunk 2077 Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll receive some excellent nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game ahead of the release date. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks.

Right now you can preload Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and some Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 are saying the preload is live for those platforms as well.

While you can download the full game file onto your platform of choice, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on December 9th/December 10th.

Cyberpunk 2077 will unlock on December 10th in Europe. This means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it on December 9th.

How Long Will Cyberpunk 2077 Take to Download?

From what we’re seeing, the approximate size of Cyberpunk 2077 is between 60GB and 102GB. This means it’s going to take quite a bit of time to complete.

If you’re running out of space on your console’s internal storage, you should comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete any files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.

If you’re planning to download a digital copy of the game, you might have to wait awhile.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 60GB-100+GB download could take over and hour for a lot of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

If you’re curious about how long the Cyberpunk 2077 download might take, you can use this handy tool to get a read on how long it could take to finish up. It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

Some of you might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, think about upgrading your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer A20 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One

There are a couple of ways to start the installation process on Xbox One.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox One, head to the Store, and search for “Cyberpunk 2077.” You should then see the game in the store.

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select the standard edition (which is the only edition available digitally) and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox One has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox One goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One.

Type Cyberpunk 2077 into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.

into the search box in the corner of your screen. Click the blue “Pre-order” button.

If for some reason your console doesn’t download new games and game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download Cyberpunk 2077 whenever you get back home.

How to Download Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series X, you’ll want to follow the instructions above.

How to Download Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4

If you’ll be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a PS4, here’s how you’ll download it.

If you’re at home, turn on your PlayStation 4 and head into the PlayStation Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “Cyberpunk 2077.”

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PS4 will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download Cyberpunk 2077 remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4. Use the search box to look for Cyberpunk 2077 .

. Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

Once you’re home you’ll want to look for Cyberpunk 2077 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5

If you plan on playing the game on Sony’s PS5, you’ll want to follow the instructions above.

We’ll update this post with new information as it comes.

