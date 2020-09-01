How to Download NBA 2K21

The NBA 2K21 release date is just days away which means Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch owners should start prepping for the download.

2K’s annual entry into the long-running NBA 2K series, NBA 2K21, hits current-generation consoles on September 4th. The game is also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, but we don’t have an official release date for that version just yet.

With anticipation mounting, console and PC owners are starting to plan for the game’s arrival. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the NBA 2K21 download.

From the pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later on this week.

NBA 2K21 Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering NBA 2K21. You’ll net yourself some nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game ahead of the release date. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks on Friday.

As of right now you can preload NBA 2K21 on the Xbox One, but not on the PS4. We expect that to change for PS4 owners soon. Probably sometime tomorrow.

While you can preload the full game file to your console, you won’t be able to start playing the game until it unlocks on September 4th.

The game will unlock at Midnight Eastern on Friday and that means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it on September 3rd.

How Long Will NBA 2K21 Take to Download?

According to Microsoft, the approximate size of NBA 2K21 is 89GB. We don’t have a file size for the PS4 yet, but that will change when the preload goes live.

The file size for Nintendo Switch looks like it’ll be a much smaller 6.7GB.

If you’re running out of space on your internal storage, now would be a good time to comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete any files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.

If you’re planning to download a digital copy of the game, you might have to wait awhile.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 80+GB download could take over and hour for a lot of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game the second it’s released.

If you’re curious how long the NBA 2K21 download might take you can use this handy tool to get a read on how long the download might take to finish up.

It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

You might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer A20 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition - PlayStation 4 Please note that this item is not currently eligible for Release Date Delivery, so pre-orders may not arrive on the day of release. Available shipping options can be found on the order confirmation page.

Order the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for PlayStation 4 and you will also receive NBA 2K21 and 100,000 Virtual Currency for PlayStation 5 upon release.

Physical copies of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for PlayStation 4 will include a digital copy of NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 in box.

This edition includes 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM points, MyTEAM packs, digital items for your MyPLAYER, and more!

How to Download NBA 2K1 on Xbox One

There are a couple of ways to start the installation process on Xbox One.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox One, head to the Store, and search for “NBA 2K21.” You should then see the game’s two editions (Standard, Mamba Forever).

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select NBA 2K21 edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox One has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox One goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One.

link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One. Type NBA 2K21 into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.

into the search box in the corner of your screen. Click the blue “Get” button.

If for some reason your console doesn’t download new games and game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download NBA 2K21 whenever you get back home.

How to Download NBA 2K1 on PS4

If you’ll be playing NBA 2K21 on a PS4, here’s how you’ll download it.

If you’re at home, turn on your PlayStation 4 and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “NBA 2K21.”

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PS4 will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download NBA 2K21 remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4. Use the search box to look for NBA 2K21 .

. Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

Once you’re home you’ll want to look for NBA 2K21 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download NBA 2K1 on Nintendo Switch

If you’ll be playing the game on a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.

If you’re near your Switch, head into the Nintendo eShop, search for “NBA 2K21,” find the game, and initiate the download.

If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the game from your phone or laptop. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.

In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K21 .

. Once you’re on the game page, find the red box that says “Buy digital” and select it.

When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.

Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K21 & 5 Reasons to Wait

Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses > 1 / 8 If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order. If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered once a week)

9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

5 pair Shoe Collection

Damian Lillard Digital Collection

Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered once a week)

9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

5 pair Shoe Collection

Zion Williamson Digital Collection

Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:

Damian Lillard Digital Collection

Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:

Zion Williamson Digital Collection

Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes. > 1 / 8

