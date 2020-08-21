How to Download the NBA 2K21 Demo

The free NBA 2K21 demo arrives on Monday and in this guide we’ll show you how to get it up and running on your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch.

The NBA 2K21 release date lands on September 4th, but you can try the game out on your console a few weeks before the game’s street date thanks to the demo.

On August 24th, 2K will release an NBA 2K21 demo for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. There isn’t a demo for Windows PC or Google Stadia.

The demo will allow you to try out some of the changes 2K and Visual Concepts are bringing to this iteration of the long-running series.

With the demo’s release just a few short days away, it’s time to start preparing for the download. Here’s how you’ll want to approach the NBA 2K21 demo download and how you’ll download it when it arrives.

Make Room for the NBA 2K21 Demo

If you’re running out of storage space on your console, you should use this time to do some cleanup. We don’t have the exact download size yet, but we expect the NBA 2K21 demo to require a nice chunk of free space.

The NBA 2K20 demo required 16-17 GB of free space and the NBA 2K21 demo’s download size should be in and around that as well.

If you’re running out of room and want to play the demo right when it’s released, you’ll want to spend time deleting files you no longer need.

Some of you might want to think about buying an external hard drive. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.

Use a Wired Connection

Once the NBA 2K21 demo download goes live, you might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the demo’s download speed fast and stable.

If you’re sick of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If that’s something you’re interested in doing, take a look at the TP-Link Archer A20 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download NBA 2K21 Demo on Xbox One

If you’re an Xbox One owner, there are a couple of ways to start the download process once the demo goes live.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox One, head to the Store, and search for “NBA 2K21.” When the demo is live, you should see it listed alongside the game’s two editions (Standard, Mamba Forever).

Select the NBA 2K21 demo and then select “Get” to start the download process. Download times will vary based on connection speed.

If you aren’t going to be home when the demo goes live, you can still download it and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how you do that.

First, make sure your Xbox One has an internet connection and that you’ve enabled the Always Connected power option in your Settings. Always Connected means your Xbox One goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One.

link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox One. Type NBA 2K21 into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.

into the search box in the corner of your screen. Click the blue “Get” button.

If for some reason your Xbox One doesn’t download new games and game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download the NBA 2K21 demo from the My Games and Apps section whenever you get home.

How to Download NBA 2K21 Demo on PS4

If you’re planning to play the demo on the PS4, here’s what you need to do.

If you’re at home when the demo goes live, turn on your PlayStation 4 and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the demo is via a search for “NBA 2K21.”

If you aren’t home when the demo’s release, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PS4 will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download the NBA 2K21 demo remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation 4. Use the search box to look for NBA 2K21 .

. Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

Once you get home you’ll want to look for the NBA 2K21 demo in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download NBA 2K21 Demo on Nintendo Switch

If you own a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.

If you’re near your Switch when the demo arrives, head into the Nintendo eShop, search for “NBA 2K21”, find the demo, and initiate the download.

If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the demo from your phone or laptop. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.

In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K21 .

. If the demo is live, you should see it next to other 2K games.

Once you’re on the correct page, find the yellow box that says “Free Download” and select it.

When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.

On the next screen, tap/click the big red box that says “Free download.”

Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.

NBA 2K21 Demo Download Problems

We probably won’t see a pre-load option for the NBA 2K21 demo so we could see download issues strike when it goes live.

If your download gets stuck, you’ll want to pause the download and retry. This typically fixes the issue.

If your download is moving slowly, again, you’ll want to try and used a wired connection. It could help speed up the process.

