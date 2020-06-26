If you’re interested in buying the the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition for $250, you’ll want to keep your eyes on stock as we push toward the game’s release date in November.

CD Projekt Red’s next game has a new release date and Cyberpunk 2077 is heading to the Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 19th.

It’s also heading to Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5, but we don’t have an official release date for those consoles just yet.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Now that the game finally has a release date, retailers are selling several versions of the game. There are two versions of the game including the standard $60 version and an extremely expensive Collector’s Edition aimed at the game’s biggest fans.

The Collector’s Edition comes with several bonus items including a 10-inch statue, embroidered patches, metal pin set, and much, much more.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition bundle is $250 which is more than triple the cost of the standard version. It’s a huge investment, but one that might be worth it to a lot of you.

You can buy the Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop,. We expect more options to popup throughout the year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated game and there’s a chance the Collector’s Edition becomes hard to find ahead of the release date. There’s also a chance stock runs out.

If you don’t want to pay more than $250 for the bundle and want to play the game ASAP, you should pre-order it right now or in the near future.

If you can’t afford to buy the bundle right now, but don’t want to pay $250+, you need to keep tabs on its stock as we push toward November. In this guide we’ll help you do just that.

How to Find Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition in Stock

One option is to track the stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop and bookmark it. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

That said, we highly recommend using a tracking site like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting. Sites like NowInStock allow you to easily track the a video game’s stock without having to visit retail websites. Here’s how to get started.

First, head over to NowInStock’s Cyberpunk 2077 page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at the current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check for stock, you can set up an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever Collector’s Edition stock is available. Here’s how to do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the Cyberpunk 2077 NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the item you want, you’ll see a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

You can also check availability on sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find it for less than $250 at any of those sites before launch.

We’re already seeing the Collector’s Edition show up on eBay for $300+ and we don’t expect pricing to get much better as we approach the game’s release in November.

6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 4 Reasons to Wait

Pre-Order for These Bonuses > 1 / 10 If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses. Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date: Physical Items

Case with game discs

World Compendium detailing the game's setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers Digital Items

Game soundtrack

Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG. If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members. If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store. If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering. > 1 / 10

Last update on 2020-06-26. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API