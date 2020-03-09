If you’re interested in buying the the Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition, you’ll want to keep your eyes on stock as we push toward the game’s release this summer.

Sucker Punch Production’s next game finally has a release date and assuming it doesn’t get delayed, Ghost of Tsushima is heading to Sony’s PlayStation 4 on June 26th.

Now that the game has a release date, retailers are selling several versions of the game. The list includes a Launch Edition, a Special Edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition, and an extremely expensive Collector’s Edition aimed at huge fans of the upcoming game.

The Collector’s Edition comes with several bonus items including a Sakai Mask with Stand, Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth), Sashimono (War Banner), and a 48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse.

The Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition is the most expensive bundle and retails for $169.99 without a deal. It’s a pretty big investment given that it’s more than triple the cost of the standard version of the game.

You can buy the Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. Given the amount of interest in the game, there’s a chance the Collector’s Edition is hard to find ahead of its June release date. There’s also a chance it sells out.

If you don’t want to pay more than $169.99 for the bundle and want to play the game ASAP, you should think about pre-ordering. If you can’t afford to buy it right now, but don’t want to pay full price, you need to keep tabs on stock as we push toward the summer.

We’ll help you do that here in this guide.

How to Find Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition in Stock

One option is to track the stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, or your favorite retailer and bookmark it. You might want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

That said, we recommend using a tracking site like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting. These sites allow you to easily track stock.

First head on over to NowInStock’s Ghost of Tsushima page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at its current status.

If you don’t want to open up a browser every time you want to check on the bundle’s availability, you can set up an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever stock is available. Here’s how to do it:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the Ghost of Tsushima NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the correct item, you’ll get a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

You can also buy the Collector’s Edition through sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find it for less than $169.99 through a re-seller before launch. We’re already seeing the Collector’s Edition show up on eBay for more than $250.

If you want to avoid paying scalpers a ton of money for the bundle, you’ll want to keep close tabs on the stock.

