How to Find Pixel Buds 2 in Stock

Google’s new Pixel Buds 2 have finally gone on sale and we want to help you get the model you want without issue.

It took several months, but Google’s highly anticipated AirPods competitor is now on shelves.

Google, carriers, and retailers are now selling the new Pixel Buds 2. Only one version of the product is on sale, right now but new colors should go on sale in the near future as production ramps up.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

If you pre-order through Google you can get the white Pixel Buds 2 on your doorstep as soon as April 30th. That said, if you don’t want to pay for free shipping, you’ll have to wait until May 5th or 6th.

Given the demand for this product, we might start to see shipping times slip deeper into May. Best Buy, one of the retailers selling the new earbuds, is already out of stock though it says it will be getting more product in the near future.

While some retailers have closed physical locations to the public, big box retailers like Target and Walmart remain open. Neither store has them available just yet and Target won’t have them in stock until next month.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of buds, and you’ve got your eyes on the Pixel Buds 2, you’ll want to keep an eye on stock at Google and other retailers as we push away from today’s release date.

How to Find the Pixel Buds 2 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check Pixel Buds 2 stock. You can try calling your local retailer, but checking from your computer or phone will save you a ton of time.

If you want to order via Google you can check for stock and current shipping times on the company’s website on your computer or mobile device.

If you order a pair of Pixel Buds 2 from Google, it looks like deliveries will arrive between April 30th and May 6th. In order to get the buds ASAP you’ll need to pay extra for expedited or priority shipping. Standard shipping has the slowest shipping time, but it’s free.

Again, we could see shipping times increase, or decrease, as we move through the month so if you want new buds on your doorstep in late April or early May you might want to buy them now.

Right now, Google and its partners are only selling the “Clearly White” version of the Pixel Buds 2. The “Oh So Orange”, “Quite Mint”, and “Almost Black” colors aren’t available yet.

If you’re interested in one of those colors you’ll want to head to Google’s website and click on “Join the waitlist.” If you do that, Google will send you an email when the color configuration you want is available.

We don’t have any time frame to look forward to right now, but additional colors should go on sale soon.

Google isn’t the only one selling the Pixel Buds 2 though. Best Buy is currently taking pre-orders and AT&T, Target, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Walmart will sell the new earbuds as well.

Here are the best places to check for Pixel Buds 2 stock:

If you can’t find the shipping time you want through one of these retailers, you can also check through resellers like eBay for faster shipping times.

A lot of listings through resale sites will require you to pay a premium so make sure you choose carefully.

