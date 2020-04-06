Apple
How to Find the 2020 iPad Pro in Stock
You probably won’t be able to get one of Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros delivered tomorrow, but you should be able to get the model you want in a few days if you buy one through the right company.
Companies like Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Verizon have the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pros in stock, but the delivery times have slipped.
If you order a new iPad Pro from Apple, your iPad Pro delivery date could be as late as April 22nd. That said, if you look at Best Buy and other stores, you can get your new tablet much faster.
While some retailers (including Apple) have closed physical locations to the public, big box retailers like Walmart and Target remain open. Retailers like Best Buy are offering curbside pickup to those who want to avoid shipping costs and delivery.
If you’re hunting for a specific 2020 iPad Pro model and you want it ASAP, you’ll want to keep an eye on stock at Apple and other retailers as we push deeper into the year.
In this guide we’ll help you find a 2020 iPad Pro in stock right now.
How to Find the iPad Pro 2020 in Stock
There are a few ways to quickly check for 2020 iPad Pro stock from your house or office. You can try calling your local retailer, but checking from your computer will save you a lot of time.
If you want to order via Apple you can check for stock and current shipping times on the company’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application on your mobile device.
Both the website and the app allow you to check for stock through the website. Remember, Apple Stores are currently closed in the United States.
Again, if you order from Apple, it looks like most deliveries will arrive between April 22nd and April 24th. We could see shipping times increase, or decrease, as we move through the month.
If you don’t want to wait that long, you’ve got options. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are showing faster pickup times and Best Buy is showing curbside pickup for April 11th at some locations. Again, these dates are subject to change.
Here are the best places to check for 2020 iPad Pros in stock:
- Verizon 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch
- Amazon 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch
- Best Buy 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch
- B&H Photo 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch
- Adorama 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch
If you can’t find the shipping time or pickup time you want through one of these retailers, you can also check through resellers like eBay for faster shipping times. However, a lot of listings will require you to pay a premium so choose carefully.
You’ll also want to check seller feedback and make sure you are buying a 2020 iPad Pro in new condition. Sellers will sometimes list a box only or other another type of of auction. You’ll want to avoid these.
Install iPadOS 13.4 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.4 in the near future.
iPadOS 13.4 brings 28 new security patches with it and you can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iPadOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
If you're currently running a much older version of iPadOS 13 on your tablet, you'll probably want to update your iPad right now.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3.1 you'll get its patches with your upgrade. The iPadOS 13.3.1 had 21 new security patches on board. If you want to dig into the specifics, you can do so right here.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.4.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3, you get its 12 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iPadOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.4 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.4 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Last update on 2020-04-07. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is a smartwatch that connects to your iPhone to deliver notifications, make calls, send texts and run...