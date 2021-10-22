Apple
How to Find the Apple Watch 7 in Stock
The Apple Watch 7 is sold out at some places. If you’re having trouble finding the model you want, you’ll want to look for new stock, check alternative places to order, and/or make a plan to buy the device in a store.
Apple Watch 7 shipping dates have unsurprisingly been pushed back. Some shipping dates have been pushed into November and we could see timing get worse in the days ahead.
If you’re able to find the Apple Watch 7 model you want, and you want your new smartwatch on your wrist ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.
While some Apple Watch 7 models may not ship until November or later, you might be able to find one available for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.
Some stores might have Apple Watch 7 stock on hand, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have at any given time.
If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track Apple Watch 7 stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one available for pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a good chance you’ll get the model atop your shopping list.
In this guide, we will help you find an Apple Watch 7 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory they’ll have on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the estimated delivery date.
There are a few ways to quickly check for Apple Watch 7 stock from your computer or phone.
The easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. The website and the app allow you to check Apple Watch 7 stock at individual Apple Stores.
Choose the Apple Watch 7 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.
Some models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so you’ll want to keep checking.
If you’re unable to secure the Apple Watch 7 model you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you can check your carrier.
Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new Apple Watch 7 pages and then you can pick your model and color to see if you can get a quick delivery.
- Check Apple Watch 7 Stock at Verizon
- Check Apple Watch 7 Stock at AT&T
- Check Apple Watch 7 Stock at T-Mobile
- Check Apple Watch 7 Stock at Sprint
You should be able to see Apple Watch 7 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your watch from a retailer.
Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.
We’ll continue to update this guide as Apple Watch 7 stock continues to fluctuate.
Install iOS 15 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 15 update right away.
iOS 15 brings numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address and the company's added a new App Privacy report that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
