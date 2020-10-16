Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are starting to sell out for release day delivery. If you’ve had trouble securing the precise model you wanted, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock, alternative places to order, and potential in-store stock as we close in on their release date.

We’re already seeing shipping dates start to slip for some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Shipping times for select storage sizes, colors, and carriers are starting to push into late October and early November and we expect them to get worse as time goes on.

If you’re able to find the model you want, and you want your phone ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.

While some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models might not ship until late October or November, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.

Retailers should have stock on hand on October 23rd, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have. It’s a gamble.

Starting today and into next week, those of you who missed out will want to track iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for release day delivery or pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a good chance you’ll get what you want.

In this guide, we will help you find an iPhone 12 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. We don’t recommend calling a store to inquire about inventory on hand. Instead, you’ll want to pre-order online where you can see the estimated delivery date.

How to Find the iPhone 12 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

The easiest way to check is via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on iPhone 12 stock at individual Apple Stores.

Simply choose the iPhone 12 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site/app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

As of right now, some models are unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so keep your eyes peeled.

If you are unable to secure the iPhone 12 you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you can check at your carrier.

Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new iPhone pages and then you can pick your model, color, and storage to see if you can get a release day delivery.

You should be able to see the iPhone 12 delivery date estimates before you check out at every carrier. If the date is too far out, you can try buying your phone from a retailer.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart allow you to buy the new iPhone 12 with release date delivery even though Apple’s delivery estimates are further out.

In short, there are a lot of ways to find an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in stock even if the Apple website shows that it’s currently out.

