Many of Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are still sold out. If you’ve had trouble securing the model you want, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock, check out alternative places to order, and look for stock in stores as we push away from the iPhone 13 release date.

Shipping dates have slipped for many iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Shipping times for select storage sizes, colors, and carriers have been pushed into late October and November and they could get worse as time goes on.

If you’re able to find the model you want, and you want your new phone ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now, if you can.

While some iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models might not ship until late October or November, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.

Some retailers might have iPhone 13 stock on hand, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have. It’s definitely a gamble.

If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a good chance you’ll get what you want.

In this guide, we will help you find an iPhone 13 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the device’s estimated delivery date.

How to Find the iPhone 13 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on stock at individual Apple Stores.

Choose the iPhone 13 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Some models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so keep your eyes peeled.

If you are unable to secure the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you can check your carrier.

Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new iPhone pages and then you can pick your model, color, and storage to see if you can get a quick delivery.

You should be able to see the iPhone 13 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your phone from a retailer.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.

We’ll continue to update this as iPhone 13 stock fluctuates throughout the year.

