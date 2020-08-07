Google’s new Pixel 4a is already selling out at some retailers, but you can still get the budget phone delivered on, or around, release day.

The Pixel 4a is Google’s new $350 device and it’s an excellent option if you don’t want to break the bank buying your next smartphone.

The device is currently sold at a number of different locations including Amazon, Best Buy, and Google itself. And while some retailers are still showing release date delivery (the device hits shelves on August 20th), shipping times have slipped at some locations. Some retailers have also sold out of their initial stock.

The Pixel 4a is sold out at Amazon though we expect that to change in the near future. Best Buy and Google still have stock available. That said, if you want your phone ASAP, you’ll have to order it from Google in a particular way.

In this guide we’ll help you find the Pixel 4a in stock right now.

How to Find the Pixel 4a in Stock

There are several ways to quickly check for Pixel 4a stock. You can try calling your local retailer, but checking from your computer will save you a lot of time.

If you want to order via Google you can check for stock and current shipping times on the company’s website.

If you order the Pixel 4a via Google right now, and you select the free delivery option, you’ll get your new phone on August 24th or August 25th. That’s a few days after the actual release date.

While those are the current delivery dates, we could see shipping times increase, or decrease, as we push closer to the device’s release date.

If you want your Pixel 4a by August 21st, you’ll have to select the “Expedited” shipping option which will run you an extra $18.99.

If you order through Best Buy (and you can save some cash by doing so), your shipment will start moving out to your address by August 24th.

Alternatively, you can choose to pickup your phone at a physical location. If you order right now, the company says it should have it ready for pickup by Monday, Aug 24th.

If you want to order the Pixel 4a from Amazon, you’re in a bit of a pickle because the retailer is currently showing the device as “Currently Unavailable.” The retailer also says it doesn’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.

The Pixel 4a will eventually go back on sale at Amazon. So if you really want to buy it there you’ll need to keep an eye on the product page going forward. You might want to bookmark the page for easy access.

Those are the best places to look for the Pixel 4a right now though Verizon and U.S. Cellular will also start selling the device in the near future.

If you can’t find the shipping time or pickup time you want through one of these retailers, you can also check through resellers like eBay for faster shipping times. However, a lot of listings will require you to pay a premium so choose carefully.

You’ll also want to check seller feedback before you commit to buying the phone at one of these sites.

