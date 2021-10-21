Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are hard to find right now. If you’ve had trouble securing the model you want, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock and check out alternative places to order as we push toward their release date.

Shipping times for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already slipped. In some cases, shipping times have been pushed into deep 2021. And given the chip shortages the industry is facing right now, this could be an ongoing problem for Google’s new flagships.

If you’re able to find the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro model you want, and you want your new phone ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.

While some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models might not ship until late in the year, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at a local carrier or retailer.

Some retailers might have stock on hand on the the Pixel 6’s October 28th release date, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have.

If you’re having trouble finding your top Pixel 6 choice in stock, you’ll want to track Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro stock at Google, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a good chance you’ll get what you want.

In this guide, we will help you find a Pixel 6 in stock at Google or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory they have on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see an estimated delivery date.

How to Find the Pixel 6 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Google’s website or the website of a retailer. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are selling the Pixel 6 so you’ll want to keep an eye on those sites.

If you don’t want to manually check for Pixel 6 stock, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from a site like NowInStock. You can use these in addition to any in-stock alerts that retailers allow you to set up directly. Here’s how to do that:

Go to the Pixel page on NowInStock. Register for a free account at NowInStock. Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify. Go back to the Pixel NowInStock page. Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen. Add an item to track it.

You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock. You can also see the history of when the Pixel 6 is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check for stock or when you should expect an alert.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for by October 28th, and you want a new Pixel 6 ASAP, you can look for Pixel 6 stock on resale sites like eBay.

People will likely start selling Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models on resales sites though you can expect them to cost more than MSRP. That’s obviously far from ideal, but it’s an option if you get tired of waiting.

Be careful to read the listing before you buy. We always see questionable listings for popular tech products. eBay is usually pretty good at closing them down, but you’ll still want to exercise caution.

