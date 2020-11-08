How to Find the PS5 in Stock in November 2020

Here’s how to find the PS5 in stock in 2020 to November. This can help you get the PS5 on release day or before Christmas without paying eBay prices. Walmart is hosting a special event on November 12th to sell the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 is available for $399 for the All Digitial Edition and $499 for the version with a disc. Both consoles are hard to find in stock, and right now out of stock.

Sony confirmed that the PS5 release day is not going to arrive with in-store lin or any stock. The full launch is online at partner retailers unless you already have an in-store pickup scheduled.

After seeing the PS5 go in and out of stock in October, it’s remained out of stock so far this month. We expect that we could see some stock arrive as orders are canceled and new stock is available.

We have links on where to check for the PS5 in stock, and a guide on how to get a notification when the PS5 is in stock at a retailer so that you can quickly order one.

Where to Find the PS5 in Stock

The PlayStation 5 is sold at several stores directly, and you can buy it on eBay if you are willing to pay a premium. You can find the PS5 in stock on Walmart on November 12th at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, and 9 PM Eastern. Click here to check in on this deal.

Here’s a rundown of where you can check the PS5 stock manually, which is smart to do as it can give you an edge in some cases

PlayStation 5 Console Lightning Speed - Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

Stunning Games - Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.

Breathtaking Immersion - Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

You can also use these links to check for the PS5 Digital Edition in stock to save $100 if you don’t need a disc drive.

Most of these retailers let you sign up for an in-stock alert. You can also do in-store pre-orders at some GameStop locations, but quantities may already be spoken for.

Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You

How to Find the PS5 in Stock

If you don’t want to manually check the stock at stores, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from NowInStock. These are great in addition to any in stock alerts that the retailers allow you to set up directly.

Go to the PS 5 page on NowInStock. Register for a free account at NowInStock. Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify. Go back to the PS5 NowInStock page. Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen. Add an item to track it.

You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.

You can also see the history of when the PS5 is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.

How to Get a PS5 Right Now

While you can’t get the PS5 right now, if you don’t want to mess with a retailer or waiting for pre-orders to start back up when small amounts trickle in, you can look for a reseller on eBay.

People are already reselling their PS5 pre-orders on eBay for a several hundred dollar premium.

Be careful to read the listing, we’ve already spotted someone selling a piece of paper pretending to be a PS5, and there will doubtlessly be other questionable listings. eBay is pretty good at closing those down on pre-orders like this, but just be cautious.

Last update on 2020-11-08. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API