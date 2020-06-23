How to Fix Bad iOS 14 Beta Battery Life

Apple’s first iOS 14 beta is plagued with a number of issues including abnormal battery drain. If you start noticing weird drain, and you don’t want to downgrade, there are some solution that might help solve your issues.

Battery life issues are extremely common iOS beta issues so it’s not surprising to hear that battery drain issues are impacting those who have moved to the iOS 14 beta.

In this guide we’ll take you through some potential fixes for bad iOS 14 battery life. The fixes we’ve listed here have worked for us, and many others, in the past and there’s a good chance one of them will work for you.

Restart Your Phone

If you start noticing abnormal drain, we recommend restarting your phone before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait a minute, and power your device back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance so give it a try before you try the rest of these fixes.

Check Your Apps

Apps, particularly third-party applications, are prone to act up on iOS beta software so there’s a good chance one, or more, of your apps is the source of your problems.

Checking app performance is extremely easy on iOS 14 and it should only take you a few minutes to find the culprit. Here’s how to do this:

Go to the Settings app.

Select Battery.

Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so.

If you use an application a lot, it’s obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. That said, if you see something that doesn’t look right, you’ll want to investigate further.

If you see an app eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your device’s performance.

If the app is essential, we recommend downloading the latest updates. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 13.

Reset All Settings

If you determine that your apps aren’t the source of your problem, try resetting your iPhone’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your phone to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you write down your passwords before you tap reset. Here’s how to do this:

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Scroll and tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect to your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

Downgrade to iOS 13

If you can’t find a manual fix and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 14 beta release, you can downgrade back to iOS 13. A downgrade option will always be available, but your downgrade options could change over time.

Right now, you can only downgrade back to iOS 13.5.1. You can’t downgrade to anything older than that.

After Apple releases iOS 13.6, you’ll be able to downgrade back to it, but Apple will then close off the iOS 13.5.1 downgrade path. Keep this in mind before you install the beta.

For more on the downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

Buying a battery case or battery bank could help offset battery drain you encounter during the beta.

If you don’t know where to look, we’ve got lists of the best iPhone 11 cases, best iPhone XS cases, best iPhone X cases and best iPhone 8 cases to help.

We generally recommend going with a Mophie battery case, but Apple’s official battery cases are a great alternative if you prefer going with a first-party accessory.

If you don’t want to put a bulky case on your iPhone, you might want to snag a battery bank.

Battery banks are small, portable power sources. For instance, the RAVPower battery pack can provide six full iPhone charges before you need to charge it.

There are a ton of great options out there, but RAV’s device, Mophie’s powerstation and the Anker Powercore 20100 are a few of our favorites.

