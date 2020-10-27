How to Fix Bad iPhone 12 Performance

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro utilize Apple’s best hardware, but we’re hearing about a variety of performance issues as we push away from their release date.

Early adopters continue to provide feedback about Apple’s latest iPhone models. A lot of the feedback has been great and the two phones are definitely worth a look if you’re in the hunt for a new device.

We’ve also heard about an assortment of bugs and issues plaguing the two devices. Among them, issues with the devices performance.

The current list includes UI lag, freezes, lock ups, and random reboots. These are extremely common, particularly on older iPhone models, but newer iPhones aren’t immune from them.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro freezes, lags, or randomly reboots, you don’t need to get in touch with customer service just yet. There’s a chance you’ll be able to fix your problems on your own.

This walkthrough will take you through the solutions that have worked for us, and many others, in the past and they’ll help you maintain a fast, and efficient, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro down the road.

Restart Your iPhone 12

If Apple’s iOS 14 is acting up on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, the first thing we recommend is a quick restart.

Power down your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, leave it off for 30 seconds or so, and then power it back on and see if the problems are resolved.

If they aren’t you’ll want to try the solutions below.

Update Your iPhone

Apple will release new iOS 14 software throughout the year.

Point updates (x.x.x) are almost always focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) typically deliver a mix of new features and bug fixes.

While Apple might not call out performance fixes in an iOS 14 update’s change log, new software always has the potential to help (or hurt) your iPhone’s overall performance.

For more on the latest version of iOS 14, take a look at our guide.

Update Your Applications

Next, try updating your applications to the latest version.

App developers are rolling out iPhone 12/iOS 14 support updates and they could help stabilize your device’s performance.

Before you install the latest version of an app, make sure you dig into reviews from other iPhone 12/iOS 14 users. If the reviews are mostly good, you’ll want to download the latest version.

Reset Your Settings

If you’re still running into performance problems on your phone, try resetting your iPhone 12’s settings. Here’s how you do that:

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.

This will restore your iPhone 12’s settings to their factory defaults so make sure you have your Wi-Fi passwords handy. You’ll need to re-enter them.

Cleanup Your Storage

If you transferred your files from your old phone to your new iPhone, and you owned that old phone for a number of years, you probably have a ton of clutter taking up space on your internal storage. Getting rid of unused files and apps could help improve your phone’s performance.

If you want to do some cleanup, you’ll want to first check and see how much space is available on your iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Storage & iCloud Usage.

Select Manage Storage.

If you’re getting close to reaching your device’s storage threshold, you’ll want to head back into General and head to where it says iPhone Storage. Here you’ll get a detailed rundown of your data.

Apple will make some recommendations based on your utilization of your device’s storage, but you can also just go through each section manually delete files you no longer need.

Stop Automatic Downloads

Apple’s automatic update feature can be useful, but a constant stream of updates will make your iPhone 12 work in the background.

If you’re perfectly fine manually updating your applications on the App Store, try disabling Automatic Downloads on your iPhone and see if performance improves.

Head into the Settings app. Once you’re in there, tap on iTunes & App Store. From there you’ll want to toggle Updates, located in the Automatic Downloads section, off.

You might want to toggle the other options off as well.

Disable Widgets

iOS 14 brought some huge changes to widgets. While a lot of you will probably want to utilize them, some of you may not. If you don’t use widgets on your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro, try disabling some, or all of them, to see if that helps. Here’s how to do that.

Swipe to the right while you’re on your iPhone 12’s home screen. After that, you have two options. You can:

Hard press on an individual Widget.

Scroll all the way to bottom of the screen and select Edit. This will cause widgets to start wiggling.

If you hard press on a widget, a small menu will popup. To remove a widget you’ll want to tap on Remove Widget located at the top.

If you selected Edit at the bottom, you can tap the minus sign on a wiggling widget to remove it. You can also scroll down to the bottom and select Customize. This will allow you to quickly add or subtract Widgets.

We recommend disabling Widgets you don’t use. Remember, you can always turn them back on if you don’t notice a change or if you decide you want to utilize a particular widget.

Clear Browser Cookies & Data

Clearing your browser’s cookies and data will free up memory which could have a positive impact on your iPhone 12’s performance.

If you use Apple’s Safari browser, here’s what you need to do:

Go into the Settings app.

Tap Safari.

Scroll down to where it says Clear History and Website Data. Tap on it.

Tapping this will remove your browsing history, cookies, and other data from Safari. History will also be cleared from any devices signed into your iCloud account. If you’re fine with that, tap Clear History and Data again.

If you use Google’s Chrome browser:

Head into the app.

Tap the three horizontal circles in the bottom right corner. They’re in the top right corner if you haven’t updated to Chrome’s new design.

Tap Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Now tap Clear Browsing Data.

You can now select what you wish to delete. If you’re noticing heavy lag, you might want to clear out everything and start from scratch.

Stop Using Background Refresh

Apple’s Background App Refresh feature refreshes apps in the background to show you the latest data when you open them up on your device. It makes your phone work in the background so if you don’t think you need this feature active, you might want to shut it off.

Here’s how you disable it:

Go into the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Background App Refresh.

At the top tap Background App Refresh and toggle it off.

If you want to keep it on for some apps, leave it on and then go down your list of apps and manually turn it off for apps you don’t use.

Check Your SIM Card

If your phone is randomly rebooting, try removing your SIM card. You’ll need a paperclip (or something like it) or a SIM removal tool to eject it. The SIM card tray on the iPhone 12 is located on the left side of the device.

If you no longer run into the problem with the SIM card removed, put it back in and monitor your phone’s performance. If you run into the issue again, try hard resetting your iPhone with the SIM card removed and then putting the SIM card back in after the phone boots back up.

Downgrade

If you recently upgraded to a new version of iOS 14, and you’re running into issues, you could try moving your iPhone 12’s software back to the previous version.

If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, have a look at our walkthrough. It’ll walk you through the steps you need to take.

Restore

If you can’t find a fix for your issue, and you want to avoid taking your phone into a store, you might want to restore your iPhone. This should only be used as a last resort.

You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud.

