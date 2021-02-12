How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPad

If your iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro locks up, a force restart or hard reset should fix the issue.

If your iPad suddenly freezes and stops responding to swipes and touches, you should try powering it off. If you’re unable to power it off normally, you’ll need to force a restart.

Force restarting or hard resetting an iPad is a simple process that only takes a few seconds to complete. It won’t wipe any of your iPad’s data.

If you upgraded a newer iPad model that doesn’t have a home button, you may not know how to force restart your device because you need to use a new button combination.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.

How to Hard Reset iPad

If you own an iPad model with a home button, here’s the button combination you need to use in order to force your tablet to restart itself:

Press and hold the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons until you see the Apple logo appear.

Your iPad will then reboot and you’ll need to input your passcode if you have one.

If you own a newer iPad without a home button, the button combination is different and a little bit harder to initiate. Here’s how to hard reset an iPad that doesn’t have a physical home button:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the tablet and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Keep in mind you need to press the volume up and volume down buttons very quickly, but not at the same time.

If your iPad freezes up frequently, you might need to update your applications via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions.

We recommend reseting all of your device’s settings in the Settings app. If that doesn’t help, you might need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a solution.

If your iPad is still covered by a warranty, there’s a chance you’ll need to send it in for repairs or a replacement.