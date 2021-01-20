How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone 11

If your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max freezes you should be able to fix the issue with a simple hard reset or force restart.

Apple’s former flagships are holding up well in 2021, but they’re not without problems. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users continue to run into frustrating problems including freezes and lockups. These are common problems across all iPhone models and in most cases they’re easy to fix.

If your iPhone 11 model suddenly locks up and you can’t turn it off normally, you might need to hard reset your device. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state. Keep in mind, this process won’t wipe your data, it just reboots the phone.

If your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max constantly freezes up, you should try updating your applications via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If you are experiencing frequent lockups, you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iPhone 11 problems.

If you upgraded to an iPhone 11 model from a model that’s older than the iPhone X, you may not know how to force restart your device because it requires a different button combination.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

How to Hard Reset iPhone 11

Instead of the old process which, if you recall, required you to hold down two buttons to force restart the iPhone, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button in order to force the phone to restart.

This process can be a bit tricky to master and remember, but once you’ve done it a few times, you should be good to go.

If your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t responding to touches and/or swipes, here’s how to force restart your device:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

You need to press the volume up and volume down buttons quickly, but not at the same time.

The side button is what Apple calls the power button on newer iPhone models. After a few seconds of holding down the side button, your phone should restart itself.

If force restart doesn’t help alleviate the issues, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge for up to an hour. We also recommend reseting all of your phone’s settings in the Settings app.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after following that step, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple’s customer support.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.3 & 11 Reasons You Should