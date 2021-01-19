How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone 12

If your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max suddenly locks up, you can try force restarting or hard resetting the device.

As we push away from the iPhone 12 series’ release date, we continue to hear about the problems owners are facing. Among them, lockups and freezes. These issues are very common on the iPhone and fortunately, there are typically very easy to fix.

If your iPhone 12 freezes up and you can’t turn it off normally, you might need to hard reset it. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state. It doesn’t wipe any data, it simply forces your iPhone to restart.

If your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max freezes up frequently, you might need to update your applications via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If that’s the case you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iPhone 12 problems.

If you upgraded to an iPhone 12 model from a model that’s older than the iPhone X, you may be unaware of the force restart process. You need to use a new button combination. Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12

Instead of the old process which required you to hold down two buttons to force restart the iPhone, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button. It might take you a few tries to master, but once you’ve done it, you should be good to go for the future.

If your iPhone 12 model isn’t responding to touches and swipes, here’s what you need to do:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

You need to press the volume up and volume down buttons very quickly, but not at the same time. As for the side button, this is what Apple calls the power button on newer devices. After a few seconds of holding down the side button, your iPhone 12 should restart itself.

If you start having to do this frequently, you should try reseting all of your device’s settings in the Settings app. In some cases you might need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a solution to your issues.

Remember, your iPhone is covered by a warranty and there’s a chance you’ll need to send it in for repairs or a replacement.

If for some reason your iPhone doesn’t startup or turn on normally, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge for up to an hour.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after following that step, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple’s customer support.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.3 & 11 Reasons You Should