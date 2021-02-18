How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone 6s

If your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s suddenly freezes and becomes unresponsive, you need to force restart it.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users are dealing with a variety of issues. Among them, random lockups and freezes. If your device stops responding to swipes and touches, you’ll want to force it to reboot. This is called a force restart or hard reset.

The process is quick and it should return your device to a normal state. Force restarting your iPhone won’t delete any data stored on it. It simply reboots the device.

If you moved to the iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s from a device outside of the iPhone family or if you haven’t had to force restart your phone in awhile, you might not know the button combination requires to hard reset your phone.

Here’s how to force restart or hard reset a frozen iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus

You need to use a simple button combination to force restart your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus.

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake button (located on the side of your phone) and the Home button at the same time. After a few seconds, the Apple logo will appear. At that point you can release both buttons. Your iPhone will restart and you’ll need to input a passcode, if you have one, to get back to the home screen.

If your phone is freezing on a regular basis, you should update your applications via the App Store. If updating your iPhone doesn’t help, you’ll need to look into other potential solutions.

We recommend reseting all of your iPhone’s settings in the Settings app. This will cause your iPhone to forget known Wi-Fi passwords so make sure you have those handy before you take the steps below.

Here’s how you reset your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus’ settings:

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap General.

Scroll down to Reset and tap it.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if you have one.

If you’re still running into the same issues, you should get in touch with Apple customer service and see if they have a permanent solution for your issue(s).