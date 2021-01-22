How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone SE 2

If your iPhone SE 2 suddenly locks up and becomes unresponsive, you should be able to fix the issue with a force restart or hard reset.

The second-generation iPhone SE’s performance continues to impress as we push into 2021. That being said, the device isn’t immune to problems.

iPhone SE 2 users are complaining about an array of issues and the list includes lockups and freezes. These are common complaints across all iPhones and fortunately they are, in most cases, extremely easy to fix.

If your iPhone SE 2 locks up and you’re unable to shut it off normally, you might need to perform a hard reset. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your phone to its normal state. This process won’t wipe your phone’s data, it simply reboots the phone.

If your iPhone SE 2 frequently locks up, you should try updating your applications via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If this is a regular issues on your phone, you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iOS 14 problems.

If you upgraded to the iPhone SE 2 from a model that’s older than the iPhone 8, you may not know how to force restart your device because it requires a different button combination.

Here’s what you need to do in order to fix your frozen iPhone SE 2.

How to Hard Reset iPhone SE 2

Instead of the old process which, if you recall, required you to press and hold the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button at the same time, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button in order to force the phone to restart.

This process can be difficult to remember, but once you’ve done it a few times, you should be prepared if you run into issues again.

If your iPhone SE 2 isn’t responding to touches and swipes, here’s how to force restart your device:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

You need to press the volume up and volume down buttons quickly, but you don’t want to press them at the same time.

The side button is what Apple calls the power button on newer iPhone models. After a few seconds of holding down the side button, your phone should restart itself. You can release your finger once the Apple logo appears.

If this process fails to fix your issue, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge for up to an hour. We also recommend reseting all of your phone’s settings in the Settings app.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after that, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple’s customer support and take the next steps.

