How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone XR

If your iPhone XR suddenly becomes unresponsive you should try force restarting or hard resetting your device. This typically alleviates the issue.

iPhone XR users are complaining about a variety of issues as we push into 2021. The list continues to grow as Apple releases new iOS 14 software.

Lockups and freezes are among the more prominent issues impacting the iPhone XR. Unlike battery drain and connectivity issues, these problems are often easy to fix.

If your phone locks up and doesn’t respond to gestures, we recommend a hard reset. The process only takes a few seconds and it should return your phone to a normal state. Keep in mind, this won’t wipe any data stored on your iPhone XR. It simply forces your device to restart.

If you find that your iPhone XR is locking up frequently, you might need to update your apps via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If that’s the case you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iPhone XR problems.

If you upgraded to an iPhone XR from an iPhone older than Apple’s iPhone X, you may not know how to force restart your device because you need to use a new button combination.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone XR.

How to Hard Reset iPhone XR

If you owned an older iPhone model, you might remember the old process which required you to hold down two buttons to force restart the iPhone.

On newer iPhones like the iPhone XR, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button to force restart.

The process might take you a few tries to master, but once you’ve gotten the hang of it, it should be committed to memory and you’ll be good to go whenever you run into these issues in the future.

If your iPhone XR stops responding to touches and swipes, here’s what you need to do:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

You need to press the volume up button and volume down button very quickly, but not at the same time.

The side button is what Apple calls the power button on newer devices. After a few seconds of holding down the side button, your iPhone should restart itself.

If you find yourself having to force restart your iPhone XR all the time, you should try reseting all of your phone’s settings in the Settings app. In some cases, you might even need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a solution.

If for some reason your iPhone XR doesn’t startup or turn on normally, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge. You should let it charge for up to an hour.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after trying that, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple’s customer support.

